6 popular stops to see on your travels through Idaho, the Gem State

A vacation to Idaho can be filled with a wide range of activities, from scenic hikes, a dip in relaxing lava springs or a trip to a thrilling amusement park.

In addition to the beautiful scenery throughout the state, there are unique stops, like Old Idaho Penitentiary, that are worth a visit.

A five-to-seven-day road trip is an ideal amount of time to spend traveling throughout the state.

There are several seasons, making Idaho a great place to visit most of the year.

Idaho is often associated with its potato production, which you can explore at the Idaho Potato Museum, but there is plenty more to see beyond this starchy staple.

Below is a rundown of must-see stops while visiting Idaho.

1. Shoshone Falls

Shoshone Falls is a breathtaking waterfall on Snake River, located at the edge of Twin Falls.

Measuring 212 feet high and 900 feet wide, it's one of the most visited attractions in Idaho.

There are plenty of swimming areas and scenic overlooks throughout this location.

You won't regret stopping here during your trip.

2. Lake Coeur d'Alene

If you're looking for a boat day out on the lake, Lake Coeur d'Alene is the place for you.

The mountainous setting of the lake provides amazing views.

The lake is over 26 miles in length and is the second-largest lake in northern Idaho.

You can rent a boat or kayaks and take them out on the water.

Stay until the sun goes down and experience a sunset cruise.

There are also beaches, campgrounds and trails, including Tubbs Hill Nature Trails, located in the area.

3. Craters of the Moon National Monument

Craters of the Moon National Monument has a unique landscape, with its iconic magma-formed igneous rock formations and sagebrush-swept landscape. There are trails, caves and scenic overlooks throughout the park.

You can choose to hike around the area or take it in through a drive on Loop Road.

Craters of the Moon National Monument is also great for stargazing.

4. Old Idaho Penitentiary

Old Idaho Penitentiary is one of four territorial prisons that is open to the public today.

Located in Boise, Old Idaho Penitentiary was build in 1870 and began operations in 1872. The penitentiary was fully functional for 101 years, until 1973.

Now, you can take a tour through the penitentiary while visiting Idaho.

5. Silverwood Theme Park

Since it opened in 1988, Silverwood Theme Park has been a popular, family-friendly destination in Idaho.

The theme park is located near Coeur d' Alene and has expanded to include Boulder Beach Water Park.

Now, Silverwood Theme Park features over 70 rides and slides fit for all ages.

6. Lava Hot Springs

Head to Lava Hot Springs to add relaxation to your vacation.

This spot features indoor and outdoor pools that range from 102 F to 112 F.

Here, you can also find water slides, diving platforms and an area for kids.