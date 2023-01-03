Tony Robbins, in a New Year, discusses smart and savvy self-improvement tips for 2023

With a New Year just begun, many people are still deciding on their resolutions for 2023.

While many will pick something specific, such as getting in shape or eating more healthfully, many others just want to improve themselves overall as the New Year gets underway.

Life and business strategist Tony Robbins joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss self-improvement tips and insights for 2023.

Robbins recommended starting by developing a compelling future — noting it's important not to feel overwhelmed by everything that's going on in the world.

"Anybody can deal with an incredibly difficult today if they have a real compelling tomorrow," he said — "and a way to get there."

Robbins said people often become overwhelmed with negative things going on in the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

He recommended instead that we come up with a plan to improve our lives while also improving our mindsets about what's to come.

"So, for life to get better, we have to get better."

"There’s plenty we can control in our minds and our bodies," he said.

Robbins recommended starting with looking inward at the energy we're putting out into the world — asking what emotions we have and how those emotions can change our perspective.

"If you’re having creativity and passion and decisiveness, that’s very different than if you’ve gotten used to the emotions now of feeling overwhelmed and stressed … and depressed," he said.

Robbins suggested creating a positive shift in emotion — followed by investing in ourselves.

The strategist noted that spending time with loved ones is one of the best ways to invest in ourselves.

"That’s the safe harbor for all of us," he said.

Robbins is hosting a free and online five-day challenge, in which he walks people through the tools that will make 2023 a great year for them.

The event takes place January 24-28.

For more information on the challenge, visit becomeunshakeable.com.

To learn more from Tony Robbins, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.