Toddler ring bearer reacts to mom's wedding entrance in unforgettable way

Here’s a video that’ll get you in the Mother’s Day spirit.

Kristie and Bobby Mihelich tied the knot in late April — and their Michigan wedding quickly went viral after their two-year-old son stole the show with a heartwarming hug.

The moment was captured in a TikTok video, which was recorded and shared by Bobby Mihelich’s niece. It has been viewed since then more than 1.4 million times.

The couple joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" with their son, Pierson, now age three, on Sunday, to discuss how the moment came to be.

Pierson was their ring bearer. He had successfully walked down the aisle at their ceremony venue — the Planterra Conservatory in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

"I was very surprised that he actually brought the pillow … the ring pillow — all the way up to me and handed it to me," dad Bobby told "Fox & Friends Weekend" during a live interview. "I thought that was a feat in itself."

"When the music started and Kristie turned the corner at the end of the aisle, his eyes got really bright and [he had a] surprised look on his face," the proud dad and new husband recalled.

"And that’s just when he took off and threw his arms up in the air and started running down the aisle."

Pierson darted right toward his mother and gave her a hug after shouting, "Hi, Mommy," at her arrival.

Bobby Mihelich added that he could tell their guests had been shocked at the little boy's reaction — but in the end, "everyone had a chuckle."

The mom and new bride said she hadn’t expected Pierson’s reaction, either.

She told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that she hoped for the best before she walked down the aisle.

"I was just praying that he would just stay patient and quiet, really," she said.

"But, honestly, I couldn’t have dreamed it up any better. I think it was like the best thing a mom ever would want to happen at a wedding."

She said that she and her family had rehearsed their wedding processional more than a dozen times, but Pierson's joining her hadn’t been practiced.

"He turned right around, and I grabbed his hand," Kristie Mihelich recalled.

"My brother then came up next to him, and we all held hands, and he and my brother gave me away."