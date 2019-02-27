Tiny purses take over Paris Fashion Week, draw mixed responses

Move over tiny sunglasses! According to Simon Porte Jacquemus, it’s all about ridiculously itsy-bitsy totes now.

The French designer, 28, who’s Insta famous for his viral jumbo sun hats and supersize straw sacks, debuted his Fall 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday night but it was his pre-show sneak peek that stole fashionista’s hearts.

Guests were delivered their invitations accompanied by an even smaller rendition of the label’s signature Le Saq Chiquito purse, which is so shrunken it can fit in the hand palm.

This OG top handle — that costs between $345 and $795 and can fit a credit card and lipgloss if you’re lucky — already has been snapped in the celeb clutches of Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Despite all the micro-bag buzz beforehand, onlookers seemed to overlook their catwalk debut as they were so microscopic and styled dangling from the model’s fingertips.

“Uh, the new Jacquemus bags are so small I actually *did not notice them* while watching the show,” said Dazed Digital’s Emma Hope Allwood on Twitter. (BTW: Dazed also declared the LE Saq an “LOL but also totally love.”)

“Jacquemus is essentially just becoming the bag version of that Tiny Hat SNL sketch,” according to Fashionista’s @eiffeltyler.

“Inside this tiny Jacquemus bag you’ll find a blue pill and a red pill. The choice is yours,” says The Cut’s @EmiliaPetrarca.

The show itself, located in a warehouse on the outskirts of Paris, was transformed into an imitate a Mediterranean village inspired by Murano, Italy, with brightly hued market stalls stacking organic produce and flowers. Plus: Laundry hanging from clotheslines was a nice touch.

The new collection, titled La Collectionne, also featured a new round of the brand’s signature Provençal garb, such as airy suiting, body-hugging knitwear and, of course, proportion play.

