Tinder’s 'height verification' April Fools' Day joke confuses users, draws backlash

Tinder's alleged new "height verification" feature had subscribers scratching their heads when it was revealed over the weekend.

The timing of the announcement, on Friday, was peculiar — as many pointed out it was just days away from April Fools' Day. But since it wasn't on the actual pranking holiday, users questioned whether the dating app was being serious when it detailed a concept to battle what it called "height fishing."

"It’s come to our attention that most of you 5’10ers out there are actually 5’6. The charade must stop. This type of dishonesty doesn’t just hurt your matches — it hurts us, too. Did it ever occur to you that we’re 5’6 and actually love our medium height? Did it ever occur to you that honesty is what separates humans from sinister monsters? Of course not," Tinder wrote in a blog post.

"You were only thinking of yourself. Well, height-lying ends here. To require everyone under 6’ to own up to their real height, we’re bringing truthfulness back into the world of online dating," the app continued.

Tinder then went on to describe the tool, explaining that users had to insert their accurate height with a screenshot of him or herself standing next to a commercial building. From there, the app said it would verify whether or not you were telling the truth.

The dating app even rolled out a 40-second video clip, giving users step-by-step instructions that describe how the feature works. The video garnered more than 3.6 million views on Twitter as of Monday afternoon. And users were quick to voice their opinions on the reported verification feature.

"Did someone queue up the April 1’st tweets incorrectly?" one Twitter user asked.

"This is a tragedy!" a follower exclaimed.

"Cool with this. Just add a weight verification as well for the ladies who love to show those old pics!" another user argued.

"They need a weight verification. I feel attacked by this, and I will not stand for it," a user echoed.

On Monday, Tinder confirmed to Fox News that the height verification option was, in fact, an April Fools' Day joke.

“Tinder has always been about bringing people together. To celebrate April Fool’s Day, we wanted to raise awareness that really only 14.5% of the US male population is over 6' despite the many Tinder bios claiming otherwise," Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder, said in an emailed statement to Fox News. "This caused quite a stir among our users, and while we aren’t really verifying height, we do encourage people to stand proudly in their truth when filling out their bios. And conversely, we encourage all Tinder users to keep an open mind while swiping. Sometimes your most unexpected match can lead to amazing things.”