Tinder dating app connects rescue dogs to forever homes in honor of National Dog Week

No "Tinder Swindler" here!

Tinder, an online dating platform, is taking initiative this National Dog Week to match dog rescues with potential owners.

The dating app will allow users to attach a dog in need of a forever home to their profiles for the week of September 18-24, which is also known as National Dog Week.

Here, users will be able to not only look for love — but for a furry friend as well.

Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said in a media statement this week that this will allow people to find love and help dogs in need find new homes.

"Being able to express your common interests is so important for sparking new connections," she said, "so we wanted to bring our members even more fun ways to find someone new, whether that be a new dog park pal or stepparent for their furry friend."

So how does it work?

Users simply view and "like" the rescue matches profile cards in their Tinder stack.

Upon doing so, they'll then upload a photo that will be filtered to include an available pup’s image, location and adoption details.

From there, users add the photo to their Tinder profiles to seek a potential match for both them and the dog.

In a 2021 survey by Honest Paws, 70% of singles who were surveyed said they believe having a dog in their profile helps them receive more matches.

It’s no surprise a cute pup will bring attention in most settings.

Tinder says that "dog lover" is one of the top-10 most popular interests added to Tinder profiles.

Tinder, which launched in 2012, is one of the world’s most popular apps for meeting new people.

It's available in 190 countries and 40+ languages.