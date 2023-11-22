Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow share Thanksgiving message of gratitude, plus new charity partnership

As Black Friday sales and the holiday shopping season kick off, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow announced their partnership with Price.com, a website that can help people save some cash on presents — and give back to a charity.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Tebows revealed their excitement about the Tim Tebow Foundation partnering with Price.com.

"Price.com is an all-in-one saving platform that helps you save money, make money, and make your money matter," said Tim Tebow.

"It helps you save money with coupons, with advance comparison shopping," he said.

Customers who use Price.com also have an option to get cash back on purchases.

There's also a charitable component to the website, he said.

Instead of receiving cash back at the end of the year, people can donate that sum of money to a charity of their choosing, whether that charity is the Tim Tebow Foundation or some other foundation.

The Tim Tebow Foundation's mission is "to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need," says its website.

"There's over 200,000 nonprofits that are on there," said Tebow about the Price.com arrangement. And "with the money you save, you have the choice if you want to give back," he added.

"Which we believe that we should all do because there's so many people that desperately need it," he said.

Using Price.com, a person can get coupon codes for such hot-ticket items as "computers, laptops, iPads, everything," said Tebow.

Hotel room rentals and travel opportunities are also available via Price.com, he said.

The money saved from buying things can go to a good cause as well.

"You get to choose," said Demi-Leigh Tebow.

"You can get cash back, right, and at the end of the year, when you've accumulated all of your cash back, all of your coupon codes, all of the things you've saved on — it all accumulates," she said. "At the end of the year, you get to choose: Do you want to give it to charity or do you want to buy that extra pair of shoes that we don't really need?"

"The way that we look at it is that it's a win-win-win," said Tim Tebow. "It's a win for the retailers, it's a win for the price, it's a win for the consumers, the users, and it's a win for all those who get blessed in the process."

Price.com can also be used in-store, noted Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Tebows also offered a message for all who will be celebrating on Thursday.

"I just think it's so important to truly be thankful for everything that we have been given, for the grace that has been bestowed on all of us, and to treat people that way," said Tim Tebow.

He added that just the previous night, he saw a woman get hit by a car — and how the majority of the people who saw the incident ran away from the scene.

Demi-Leigh Tebow added that the driver did not even get out of the car.

"In this day and age, we have to show what we're thankful for, and that is people, it's God's grace, it's humanity, and we have to be able to show that."

"In this day and age, we have to show what we're thankful for, and that is people, it's God's grace, it's humanity, and we have to be able to show that," said Tim Tebow.

"That's what Thanksgiving's all about," he said.

Demi-Leigh Tebow, a native of South Africa, did not grow up celebrating Thanksgiving but added that she was "very thankful."

"I just didn't know a turkey had to go with it," she said with a laugh.

