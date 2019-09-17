Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters ask for 'help' with wedding hashtags

Like many engaged millennial couples, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are admittedly struggling to coin the perfect wedding hashtag. Unlike most average folks of their generation, however, the former NFL quarterback and beauty queen asked their millions of Instagram followers for inspiration – with fans pitching some impeccable ideas.

“So, we're kind of delirious a little bit right now, because we've been trying to come up with our wedding hashtags, and this is the list right now,” Tebow revealed in a Sept. 17 Instagram video, pointing to a blank sheet of notebook paper.

“Yeah, it's great, it's going very well,” a giggling Nel-Peters sarcastically joked.

“But we need your help!” Tebow piped up.

“Please, do you have any ideas?” Nel-Peters asked

MIKE PENCE'S NEPHEW MARRIES KELLYANNE CONWAY'S COUSIN IN NEW JERSEY: REPORT

“Yeah, wedding hashtags, we need your help!” the groom-to-be said in the quick clip, which had been viewed over 93,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

“#TookAKneeForDemiLeigh God bless you both!” one user cried.

“#TyingTheTebow” another said.

“#ToHaveAndTebow” one offered.

“#YouHadMeAtTebow” another pitched.

Others took a more spiritual approach, throwing out suggestions like “#GodsDesign” and “#EternallyBlessed” for the faith-focused couple.

Some commenters seized the moment to dish details on their own happy marriages, and wish the future newlyweds well.

“#LoveOfALifetime. That’s what I call marriage. I have been with my husband 36 years and married 34. Sending y’all best wishes and many years of gods blessings and happiness!!” one user gushed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Golly! I wish I could help y’all, but I’m too old for that kinda thing. I’ve been married almost 42 years!” another wrote. “We didn’t have such complicated things back then! But I wish you joy and happiness and many years of love and commitment together.”

According to The Knot, the wedding hashtag trend has gained steam among social media savvy-couples in recent years, as a way to digitally tag photos and videos across various sites and remember the special day online. Many couples shoot for “a cute, clever strings of words that turn your celebration into a clickable event.”

As for Tebow and Nel-Peters, the 32-year-old athlete and 24-year-old former Miss Universe got engaged in January at his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Fla.

Tebow secretly flew in Nel-Peters’ family and her closest pals from South Africa so they could be there for the pair's engagement, along with the former NFL pro's loved ones, and he presented his bride-to-be with a 7.25-carat sparkler.

Though the pair has remained mum as to when they’ll ultimately tie the knot, Nel-Peters teased photos of her bachelorette party on a boat in New York City to Instagram on Sept. 16.

Last year, the model described her relationship with Tebow to Fox News as a “wonderful” and “supportive” partnership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s wonderful to be able to share my life experiences with somebody who's so understanding and supportive," Nel-Peters said. "He supports me in everything that I do. He’s just the sweetest person ever and it’s such an honor for me to be able to get to share my experiences with him."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.