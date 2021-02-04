TikTok creator allegedly traded a bobby pin all the way up to a mobile cabin: Video

A TikTok creator has shared an ongoing video series about her bartering adventures, which has allegedly landed her a tiny mobile home.

Demi Skipper, a San Francisco resident, started her Trade Me Project in May 2020 with a bobby pin.

"Like everyone else in quarantine right now, I’m looking to do something a little crazy for my friends on TikTok, so here’s the plan: I’m trading a bobby pin up until I get a house," Skipper explained in her introductory video. "If you think I’m crazy, in 2006 someone traded a red paperclip up until they got a house."

Since then, Skipper has gained more than 4.5 million followers while she shares video updates of all her various trades.

Each trade is reportedly done without money, according to Skipper. And she claims to not have traded with anyone she knows as a rule that challenges her to reach out to strangers.

Videos she’s shared show she uses platforms like Craigslist and Facebook to get her deals done.

Skipper first traded her bobby pin for $10 earrings. Over time she has upped her trades for higher value items, including a MacBook, a limited-edition pair of Nike sneakers, a 2008 Dodge minivan and more.

In November, Skipper revealed she traded a Jeep Liberty for a mobile cabin. The cabin is reportedly valued at $9,500.

Her latest trade video, which was shared on Jan. 26, shows freelance marketplace Fiverr put her in contact with someone who redecorated the cabin. It is not completely clear what Skipper’s trade was in this instance, but it seems her mentioning of the Fiverr brand on her massively popular TikTok account was enough of a trade.

Skipper did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, she continues to share Trade Me Project updates to TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and appears to be set on getting a single-family house without cash or a mortgage.

The man who inspired Skipper’s bartering quest, Kyle MacDonald, traded a single red paperclip up in 14 online transactions over the course of a year. In 2006, he got a two-story farmhouse in Kipling, Canada in exchange for a movie role.