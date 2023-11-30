Tiger Woods fan creates mural of the player using 25,000 golf tees: See the artist's stunning design

A golf fanatic created a huge Tiger Woods mural using nothing but different colored golf tees.

Aaron Norris, 43, is an artist from Kansas City, Missouri, who came up with the idea of creating a mural of Tiger Woods using golf tees.

Norris said the idea came to him after he continued to see broken tees on his local golf course.

"Every time I played golf, I would see all these broken golf tees laying on every tee box," he recalled to SNWS.

The artist within Norris said he kept thinking that he could make something out of the leftover tees.

Over the course of a few months, Norris said he started collecting broken tees from the course and keeping them for his new mural — even asking neighbors to do the same.

"I also had all of my neighbors who played golf saving them for me too," he told SWNS.

The avid golfer said he decided to create a portrait of Tiger Woods.

It ended up needing 25,000 golf tees.

Norris said that about half the tees that he and his neighbors picked up on the course helped contribute to the collection — but he also spent about $400 on additional ones to complete the mural.

Some of the previous works by Norris include a Muhammad Ali oil on canvas, an Elon Musk mosaic beaded portrait, and a painting of the NFL's Kelce brothers, according to SWNS.

As an avid sports fan, Norris said he's started to commission his sports-related pieces of artwork.

This particular mural of Tiger Woods has already been sold, although Norris did not disclose the amount offered for the artwork.

Fox News Digital reached out to Norris for further comment.