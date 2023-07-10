On this day in history, July 14, 1968, Hank Aaron hits 500th career home run

On this day in history, July 14, 1968, Atlanta Braves legend Henry "Hank" Aaron hit the 500th home run of his record-breaking career in a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

With 499 career home runs under his belt, Aaron hit a three-run shot in the third inning of the game off Giants’ pitcher Mike McCormick, noted History.com.

"Aaron was mobbed at home plate by his teammates and presented with an award by Braves President Bill Bartholomay for reaching 500 home runs," the same source noted.

Born on Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Alabama, Henry Aaron exhibited athletic prowess in his youth.

He was a star football player, third baseman and outfielder in high school.

He signed with the Negro League’s Mobile Black Bears while still a teenager, recounted History.com.

Aaron joined the Indianapolis Clowns in 1952 at age 18 and assisted the team in winning the Negro League World Series.

The following year, Aaron’s contract was sold to the Milwaukee Braves of the National League, the same source indicated.

"On April 13, 1954, Aaron became the last former Negro League player to make his debut in the major leagues," said History.com.

It wasn’t until 1973 that Aaron was thrust into the national spotlight as he neared the finish of a successful assault on one of sport’s most cherished records: Babe Ruth’s mark of 714 home runs.

Many baseball historians believe 1957 was arguably Aaron’s best season.

"He hit .322 that year with 44 home runs and 132 RBIs, captured the National League MVP Award and led the Braves to their first World Series Championship since 1914," noted the same source.

Aaron also went on to hit 203 home runs between 1969 and 1973, said History.com.

Despite his consistent production, it wasn’t until 1973 that Aaron was thrust into the national spotlight as he neared the finish of a successful assault on one of sport’s most cherished records: Babe Ruth’s mark of 714 home runs, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"It was on April 8, 1974, that Hammerin’ Hank sent a 1-0 pitch from Dodgers hurler Al Downing into the left field bullpen at Atlanta-Fulton Count Stadium, giving Aaron 715 career home runs," recounted the same source.

Aaron would finish his career with 755 home runs.

He remains baseball's all-time leader in RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

Aaron's home run record stood until the 2007 season, which ended when Barry Bonds hit his 756th career home run.

It was shortly after Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run that Rep. Andrew Young, Democrat of Georgia, declared, "Through his long career, Hank Aaron has been a model of humility, dignity and quiet competence. He did not seek the adoration that is accorded to other national athletic heroes, yet he has now earned it," according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

After the 1974 season, Aaron was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, who were at that time in the American League, according to Britannica.com.

He retired following the 1976 season and rejoined the Atlanta Braves as an executive, the same source said.

Throughout his 23-year career, "Hammerin' Hank" was a slugging powerhouse, noted the Smithsonian Institution.

Aaron not only held the home run record but also the records for at-bats, total bases, extra-base hits and runs batted in, the same source recounted.

In addition to beating and reaching home run records, here is a summary of Aaron's other baseball achievements, per the Smithsonian Institution.

755 career home runs

Records: at bats (12,364); total bases (6,856); hits (3,771); extra base hits (1,477); RBIs (2,297); games played (3,298)

National League MVP, 1957

3 Gold Glove awards, 1958-1960

24 All-Star game appearances

One of first African Americans to work in baseball management

Aaron was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, 1982.

In 2002, he was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The plaque in the National Baseball Hall of Fame reads, "Hit 755 home runs in 23-year career to become Majors' all-time homer king. Had 20 or more for 20 consecutive years, at least 30 in 15 seasons and 40 or better eight times. Also set records for games played (3,298), at-bats (12,364), long hits (1,477), total bases (6,856), runs batted in (2,297). Paced N.L. in batting twice and homers, runs batted in and slugging pct. four times each. Won Most Valuable Player Award in N.L. in 1957."

In 2010, the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum opened on the grounds of Hank Aaron Stadium, the home of Mobile, Alabama’s minor league baseball team, said Britannica.com.

He passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, at age 86.