Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

How to make the 'perfect egg sandwich' recipe from 'Birds of Prey'

'The perfect egg sandwich,' according to Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' character Harley Quinn, includes bacon, eggs and few other ingredients

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Margot Robbie, arguably the world's most present sweetheart, has stunned film fans across the globe since her major motion picture debut in the 2013 black comedy film "Wolf of Wall Street."

Most recently, she was a fan favorite in the fantasy comedy "Barbie" which sparked enduring propagandist opinions around the world. The film was largely challenged as "anti-male" by viewers.

However, Robbie’s role as the lead Barbieland disrupter and the protagonist wife to Leonardo DiCaprio are only two of the versatile characters she has taken on.

‘BIRDS OF PREY’ STAR MARGOT ROBBIE ON WHAT MAKES HARLEY QUINN UNIQUE: ‘SHE DEFIES SOCIAL NORMS IN EVERY WAY’

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie was the star of "Birds of Prey" where she appeared on screen as Harley Quinn. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Robbie’s first appearance as the troubled and violent Harley Quinn was in "Suicide Squad."

Quinn’s colorful character teeters on the line between sociopath and superhero. In 2020, she revived her villain role in "Birds of Prey."

The DC comic turned film is centered around action-packed killing scenes, and food as a feature is very limited. However, there is one drawn out scene in "Birds of Prey" that makes the mouths of audience members water.

Robbie’s character is hungover and hungry as she sets out for "the perfect egg sandwich," according to Quinn’s character.

  • Harley Quinn on cover of "Birds of Prey"
    Image 1 of 2

    "Birds of Prey" was released to audiences in 2020. (Tubi)

  • sizzling bacon strips
    Image 2 of 2

    Bacon, American cheese and a dash of hot sauce are among the ingredients for "the perfect egg sandwich," according to Robbie's "Birds of Prey" character, Harley Quinn. (iStock)

HOW TO MAKE ‘THE GODFATHER’ SUNDAY SAUCE RECIPE

The above-named is made with few ingredients but certainly does appear tasty.

While Quinn includes "stray Armenian arm hair" and "cheese that is six months out of date" in her ingredients stack, the following recipe excludes hair of any kind and is most ideal with fresh cheese.

"The perfect egg sandwich" ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 4 slices of bacon
  • 2 slices of American cheese
  • 1 Ciabatta roll
  • A dash of hot sauce
  • Butter

Directions for "the perfect egg sandwich" recipe

On the stovetop at medium to high heat, warm up a sauce pan for around one minute. Add a thin slice of butter to grease the pan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Crack two large eggs, ensuring the yolk is still intact. As the eggs cook on one side, place two slices of American cheese on top. You will want to avoid flipping these eggs and only cooking from one side.

Toast sliced Ciabatta bread and butter the insides. Add four slices of cooked bacon before finishing off the other slice of bread with the eggs and cheese and a dash of hot sauce — but not too much.

While Quinn or Sal, the Gotham City line cook of the crispy breakfast sandwich, does not specify how long the eggs are cooked, it is clear two short minutes later that the eggs were cooked over easy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Quinn flees from the NYPD and Mr. Sionis's killer driver, the presumed hangover cure is launched from her hands and the warm yolk of the egg splatters onto the city concrete.

Though Quinn never takes a bite of her $1.75 sandwich that she only paid "all the money" she’s got in the world for, which equates to $1, it does look rather appetizing and easy to make.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Gabriele Regalbuto is an SEO editor at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.