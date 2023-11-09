Thanksgiving quiz! How well do you know facts about the annual Turkey Day?

Thanksgiving is nearly here and many Americans are busy prepping and planning their decorations, dinners and more.

As the preparations intensify, how well do you know these facts about the Thanksgiving holiday?

Test your Turkey Day knowledge in this fun and engaging quiz about all things Thanksgiving!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Turkey was reportedly not on the menu at the first Thanksgiving —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Thanksgiving has always been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many people typically watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade annually?</h3> <ul> <li>25 million</li> <li>50 million</li> <li>75 million</li> <li>100 million</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which classic holiday song was originally meant for Thanksgiving?</h3> <ul> <li>"Silent Night"</li> <li>"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"</li> <li>"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"</li> <li>"Jingle Bells"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The turkey trot tradition is thought to have started in 1896 in what city?</h3> <ul> <li>Buffalo, New York</li> <li>Los Angeles, California</li> <li>Portland, Maine</li> <li>Lansing, Michigan</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president moved Thanksgiving up a week to allow for more shopping time before Christmas?</h3> <ul> <li>FDR</li> <li>JFK</li> <li>Herbert Hoover</li> <li>Harry Truman</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which president proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863?</h3> <ul> <li>George Washington</li> <li>Abraham Lincoln</li> <li>James Buchanan</li> <li>Ulysses S. Grant</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president handed down the first official turkey pardon"?</h3> <ul> <li>Bill Clinton</li> <li>George H.W. Bush</li> <li>George W. Bush</li> <li>Richard Nixon</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float has been in the most parades?</h3> <ul> <li>Ronald McDonald</li> <li>Harold The Fireman</li> <li>Pikachu</li> <li>Snoopy</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which person wrote the only account, as it happened, of the Pilgrims' first year in Plymouth, Massachusetts?</h3> <ul> <li>John Alden</li> <li>Elias Story</li> <li>Myles Standish</li> <li>Edward Winslow</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in which year across a three-day harvest festival?</h3> <ul> <li>1620</li> <li>1621</li> <li>1732</li> <li>1800</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which two NFL teams play every year on Thanksgiving?</h3> <ul> <li>Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs</li> <li>Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions</li> <li>Green Bay Packers and New York Giants</li> <li>Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which is the most common way to cook a turkey, according to Butterball?</h3> <ul> <li>Smoke</li> <li>Roast</li> <li>Deep-fry</li> <li>Grill</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In a 2022 poll by The Vacationer, which of the following was the most hated Thanksgiving food?</h3> <ul> <li>Cranberry sauce</li> <li>Green bean casserole</li> <li>Turkey</li> <li>Stuffing</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only male turkeys emit the gobble sound —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



