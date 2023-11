Thanksgiving quiz! How well do you know facts about the annual Turkey Day?

Thanksgiving is nearly here and many Americans are busy prepping and planning their decorations, dinners and more.

As the preparations intensify, how well do you know these facts about the Thanksgiving holiday?

Test your Turkey Day knowledge in this fun and engaging quiz about all things Thanksgiving!

Turkey was reportedly not on the menu at the first Thanksgiving — true or false? True

False Thanksgiving has always been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November — true or false? True

False How many people typically watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade annually? 25 million

50 million

75 million

100 million Which classic holiday song was originally meant for Thanksgiving? "Silent Night"

"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"Jingle Bells" The turkey trot tradition is thought to have started in 1896 in what city? Buffalo, New York

Los Angeles, California

Portland, Maine

Lansing, Michigan Which U.S. president moved Thanksgiving up a week to allow for more shopping time before Christmas? FDR

JFK

Herbert Hoover

Harry Truman Which president proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863? George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

James Buchanan

Ulysses S. Grant Which U.S. president handed down the first official turkey pardon"? Bill Clinton

George H.W. Bush

George W. Bush

Richard Nixon Which Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float has been in the most parades? Ronald McDonald

Harold The Fireman

Pikachu

Snoopy Which person wrote the only account, as it happened, of the Pilgrims' first year in Plymouth, Massachusetts? John Alden

Elias Story

Myles Standish

Edward Winslow The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in which year across a three-day harvest festival? 1620

1621

1732

1800 Which two NFL teams play every year on Thanksgiving? Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers and New York Giants

Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Which is the most common way to cook a turkey, according to Butterball? Smoke

Roast

Deep-fry

Grill In a 2022 poll by The Vacationer, which of the following was the most hated Thanksgiving food? Cranberry sauce

Green bean casserole

Turkey

Stuffing Only male turkeys emit the gobble sound — true or false? True

False



