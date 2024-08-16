Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Texas police escort late officer's son to first day of school

Senior Corporal with the Dallas Police Department in Texas died in August 2023

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published | Updated
Officers with the Dallas Police Department in Texas made one kindergartener's first day of elementary school extra special.

Nico De La Rocha was escorted by first responders as he entered the hallway before the bell rang.

Officers shared photos of the special day on Facebook, wishing Nico a great year.

"And he's off!" the post said. A special morning as we escorted the son of Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha to his first day of school."

DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT in Texas

Members of the Dallas Police Department in Texas escorted Nico De La Rocha to his first day of kindergarten one year after he lost his father last year. The back-to-school moment was photographed and shared on Facebook. (Dallas Police Department)

Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha died last August. 

"Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha was a member of the Dallas Police Department for 14 years," a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital via email.

Jose De La Rocha died after experiencing a medical emergency while at home with his family, according to the Brotherhood for the Fallen in Dallas, Texas, which accepts donations to support the families of police officers who died.

dallas police officer in Texas

Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha was a member of the Dallas Police Department in Texas for 14 years before passing away in August 2023. (Dallas Police Department)

"Jose was a native son of Dallas (Oak Cliff) Texas. He attended the University of North Texas after high school. He was a man with a huge heart and a captivating smile. He wanted to give back to his hometown and serve its citizens," the site said. 

Officers and first responders were seen posing for a photo outside the school and walking Nico to class. 

Nico was seen with a big smile while sporting neon green sneakers and a black T-shirt that said, "First Day of Kindergarten 2024." 

dallas police in Texas escort son of fallen officer

A kindergartener named Nico De La Rocha, who is the son of Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha of the Dallas Police Department in Texas, hugged officers who escorted him to his first day as an elementary school student. (Dallas Police Department)

Nico’s mother, Adriana De La Rocha, was also in attendance for the memorable back-to-school moment.

"Chief Eddie Garcia and officers from the Dallas Police Department, including our Mounted Unit and first responders from Sunnyvale attended and escorted him to his first day of kindergarten," the spokesperson added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adriana De La Rocha for comment.