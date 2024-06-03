Tear-jerking graduation video reaches millions as kindergarteners 'transform' into senior class: 'I'm balling'

An Ohio high school took a unique and heartfelt twist on a video commemorating their 2024 graduating class.

Louisville High School reached millions of viewers, showcasing not only their current graduates, but the future graduates of 2036 – reminding families how fast time can go by.

"When I saw the Tiktok trend with people jumping from the airport to their destination, I thought that using our youngest students and our graduating class would be a creative visual," Jen Wilson, spokesperson for Louisville City Schools, told Fox News Digital.

Wilson brought in some elementary school students and filmed them jumping in order to "turn them into teenagers."

"After I finished filming one group, students were so confused that they didn't immediately turn into teenagers. It was precious," she said.

Wilson then filmed the graduating seniors landing the jump while donning their caps and gowns.

Addison Beamer, age 6, told Fox News Digital she was very excited to participate in the video.

"It’s super cool that one day that will actually be me, a big girl, graduating from Louisville High School," she said.

The video shows the transformation from student to graduate to convey the following message: "blink, and you’ll miss it."

Griffan Greco, age 6, told Fox News Digital that he enjoyed jumping over the camera and he can’t wait to graduate so that he can be "a grown-up."

Graduate Elizah Adkins said, "It was great to be able to have this last moment and memory with my classmates."

"After seeing the final video, I was touched because it shows how fast the years go. One second, we are kindergarteners enjoying playing together at recess and the next, we are seniors enjoying our last moments in the same school," she added.

Adkins will attend the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio, to study marketing in the fall. Her advice to young kindergarteners is to never take your school years for granted.

"Join the clubs. Try out for sports. Be as involved as you can. You won’t regret it," Adkins said.

Graduate Caleb Riley, who will attend Ohio State this fall, told Fox News Digital that filming the video was a joyous experience.

He said he did not know the future Class of 2036 would also be jumping in the video until he saw the footage posted on Facebook and Instagram.

"My advice to kindergarteners is to think about others first, to know that you were created for a purpose, to spread positivity into the world and to trust in God with anything you face," Riley said.

The video has reached audiences across the globe with comments from people living as far as Germany, Brazil, Australia and England.

Wilson said, "It's been extremely touching to see how a little idea, which I thought our community would find touching, has actually impacted the world."

The sweet moment has been viewed well over 30 million times on social media, with many people sharing their reactions to the video.

"Whoever had the foresight to make this is a genius. I'm bawling," one Instagram user commented.

"Great video! Congratulations! Praying for those momma (and dad) hearts! Graduation is bittersweet," one Facebook user commented.

"It feels like time truly went that fast," another person wrote.

One man said, "They sure picked some older kids that look like they could've been the younger ones…pretty cool video."

"This is so true – life goes by so fast. Love them, hug them, teach them," a woman wrote.