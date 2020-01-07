Baby adorably attacks mom with kisses in viral video

If you’re in need of a smile, you’re in luck.

A video of a baby showering her mother with a load of kisses has captured the Internet’s hearts.

The viral clip, posted last week by the Facebook account Scary Mommy Time Out, shows a Texas mother kissing her 9-month-old. Moments later, the infant follows up with a barrage of kisses that look more like the child trying to eat her cheek.

The adorable attack appears to catch the mom off guard as she laughs uncontrollably. A man, presumably the child’s father, can be heard in the background saying, “Do it again!”

The mom proceeds to kiss the baby once more, and is yet again met with the infant’s wild kisses.

Facebook users fell in love with the mommy-baby video, which garnered 3.8 million views as of Tuesday evening.

“Love this video, it’s just so natural,” one Facebook user commented. “Love between mommy and her beautiful baby.”

“Mine did this to me tonight!” another person wrote. “He eventually sucked a huge hickey on my chin, but man it was so sweet!”

Another Facebook user said: “This baby's so cute it's ridiculous.”

The adorable video had some parents feeling nostalgic about their own children, who are no longer babies.

“I miss those days,” one person wrote, while another said: “My son used to do the same. The best feeling in the world, pure love.”

One Facebook user, however, thought the baby in the video wasn’t actually trying to kiss their mom.

“It's looking for a nipple,” they joked.