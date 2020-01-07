Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Parenting
Published

Baby adorably attacks mom with kisses in viral video

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

If you’re in need of a smile, you’re in luck.

A video of a baby showering her mother with a load of kisses has captured the Internet’s hearts.

The viral clip, posted last week by the Facebook account Scary Mommy Time Out, shows a Texas mother kissing her 9-month-old. Moments later, the infant follows up with a barrage of kisses that look more like the child trying to eat her cheek.

NEWBORN'S 'MEAN-MUGGING' DURING PHOTO SHOOT GOES VIRAL

The adorable attack appears to catch the mom off guard as she laughs uncontrollably. A man, presumably the child’s father, can be heard in the background saying, “Do it again!”

The mom proceeds to kiss the baby once more, and is yet again met with the infant’s wild kisses.

MOM'S HEART 'BURST WITH LOVE' WHEN SHE CAUGHT TWIN BABY SONS HUGGING IN CRIB

Facebook users fell in love with the mommy-baby video, which garnered 3.8 million views as of Tuesday evening.

“Love this video, it’s just so natural,” one Facebook user commented. “Love between mommy and her beautiful baby.”

“Mine did this to me tonight!” another person wrote. “He eventually sucked a huge hickey on my chin, but man it was so sweet!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another Facebook user said: “This baby's so cute it's ridiculous.”

The adorable video had some parents feeling nostalgic about their own children, who are no longer babies.

“I miss those days,” one person wrote, while another said: “My son used to do the same. The best feeling in the world, pure love.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Facebook user, however, thought the baby in the video wasn’t actually trying to kiss their mom.

“It's looking for a nipple,” they joked.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Lifestyle digital producer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.