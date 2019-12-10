Newborn's 'mean-mugging' during photo shoot goes viral

This baby is not here for your newborn photos.

Three-week-old Luna Musa of Westerville, Ohio, has charmed the internet with her adorably grouchy look, which was featured in every one of her newborn baby shots.

Justine Tuhy, who photographed the session, described the little grump as “the best baby facial expressions I have ever captured!”

Despite the surly stare, Tuhy claims she wasn’t upset or fussy during the photo shoot.

“She was completely content,” she said to the New York Post. “She just gave me the stare-down the entire time.”

Luna's angry glare has delighted those on social media, where her pictures have gone viral with over 55,000 shares. But Luna's angry face didn't come as much of a shock to her parents.

“Mom and Dad both said she came out with this same face! I just love it!” Tuhy wrote on Facebook, along with a selection of hilariously upset photos of baby Luna.

According to Luna’s dad, Christian Musa, 30, Luna has “been mean-mugging since day one,” he told ABC News.

"She’s either mean-mugging non-stop, or just unimpressed,” said Christian,

The baby’s look struck a chord with other parents, who found the shoot hilarious and shared baby photos of their own scowling babes.

"That is AWESOME," one person wrote.

"Oh my gosh! I laughed wayyy to hard at this[.] she is beautiful and this is just hilarious. She just may be our first/ next female president," another commented.

"Instead of 'grumpy cat' she is the 'grumpy baby'..." another wrote.

"It’s like she’s an old soul and she’s thinking what in the hell am I doing back here?!!" another comment shared, along with "this is greatness."

