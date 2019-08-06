Teenager compares smile to ‘Mr. Potato Head’ after ordering clip-in veneers online

A teenager may have accidentally found her Halloween costume after ordering a set of clip-in veneers that left her looking “like Mr. Potato Head.”

Ferne Rawson, 18, saw the Snap-On Smiles product on The Bright Smiles website and decided to get a pair for herself.

The Scottish teenager ordered the $50 teeth covering after reading reviews and seeing photos of the clip-on smiles online.

“Ordered clip in veneers cause all the pics looked good and a got all excited and they just arrived and I look like MR POTATO HEAD,” she shared on Twitter, along with a photo from the website showing what she expected to receive.

The photo from The Bright Smiles website shows a woman with straighter and whiter teeth from the veneers. However, Rawson’s smile appears much larger and fake – likening herself to the plastic smile of Mr. Potato Head.

Though Rawson shared on her Twitter that she found the teeth funny, she still sent a “strongly worded” email to The Bright Smiles company, asking if the merchandise was “a joke.”

“Are u having a laugh or what, I look like mr. potato head. I’m phoning the [police],” she wrote in the email.

Her photo has been liked over 2K times, with many laughing at her situation and giving her suggestion of what to do with them.

The veneers are no longer available for purchase on the company’s website.

Fox News reached out to The Bright Smiles for comment.