Teen receives 'dream car' after he's given months to live

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
BUCKET LIST – A teenager who is battling cancer was gifted his dream car, a Ford Mustang, and a racing experience after learning that his rare disease has spread. Continue reading...
'INCONSIDERATE' – A woman in Georgia creates "missed RSVP" cards to send to wedding guests who don't respond by the deadline. Continue reading...
REKINDLED ROMANCE – A couple is sharing their story about how they reunited 73 years after they were high school sweethearts. Continue reading...
EASTER BASKET BUYS – Check out these 10 budget-friendly gifts to fill your kids' Easter baskets – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...
'MEANT TO BE' – A married couple has adopted a chatty stray cat who crashed their wedding ceremony. Continue reading...
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about American music, film and more? Test your knowledge. Continue reading...
TASTY SECRET – Maple butter, also known as maple cream, is made from 100% maple syrup, drawn from trees each spring. Here's what you need to know about the sweet spread. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion