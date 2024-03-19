Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Teen receives 'dream car' after he's given months to live

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Joseph in the car

Joseph Tegerdine received a Ford Mustang thanks to his father.  (SWNS)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BUCKET LIST – A teenager who is battling cancer was gifted his dream car, a Ford Mustang, and a racing experience after learning that his rare disease has spread. Continue reading...

'INCONSIDERATE' – A woman in Georgia creates "missed RSVP" cards to send to wedding guests who don't respond by the deadline. Continue reading...

REKINDLED ROMANCE – A couple is sharing their story about how they reunited 73 years after they were high school sweethearts. Continue reading...

high school sweethearts split

It's said that absence makes the heart grow fonder — and for Bill Hassinger, 90, and Joanne Blakkan, 92, their hearts also grew in fondness after they reunited for the first time in 73 years. (Linda Blakkan)

EASTER BASKET BUYS – Check out these 10 budget-friendly gifts to fill your kids' Easter baskets – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

'MEANT TO BE' – A married couple has adopted a chatty stray cat who crashed their wedding ceremony. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about American music, film and more? Test your knowledge. Continue reading...

American Culture Quiz for March 18, 2024

Readers can test their knowledge of music and film icons — and a White House Easter Egg Roll event — in a new American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital. Play it! (Getty Images)

TASTY SECRET – Maple butter, also known as maple cream, is made from 100% maple syrup, drawn from trees each spring. Here's what you need to know about the sweet spread. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

