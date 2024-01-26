Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift fan breaks world record for identifying the most songs in one minute, says it was 'easy task'

Fan from Pakistan was able to identify 34 Taylor Swift songs within one minute, shattering a previous record

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour broke records and her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce dominated headlines in 2023.

Step aside, Swifties. There’s a new record holder in town. 

A 20-year-old has broken the Guinness World Record for the most Taylor Swift songs identified from her lyrics within one minute. 

Bilal Ilyas Jhandir of Pakistan was able to correctly name 34 of Taylor Swift’s songs within one minute — crushing the previous record of 27 songs from 2019. 

Guinness World Records stated in a press release that 50 of Swift’s best-selling songs were listed in random order. 

From there, Jhandir was to identify each song from its first lyrics as a person read them aloud with no music.

Taylor Swift leans forward in her sparkly bodysuit and white tall boots as she emerges for The Eras Tour

A major Taylor Swift fan has broken a Guinness World Record for his ability to identify the most songs of hers in one minute.  (Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

He said in a media statement that he’s a "die-hard fan" and has been listening to Taylor Swift since his childhood. 

"I can identify almost any song of hers from the lyrics," he added.

To prepare for the potential record-breaking moment, Jhandir said he had "extensive listening sessions" — so much so that he would recite lyrics out loud while he was sleeping. 

Taylor Swift rocks bright red lipstick with sparkling dress in New York

Swift herself holds many Guinness World Records, and Jhandir now has three to his name. Among Swift's own records: Her "Eras Tour" is the highest-grossing music tour ever. It was the first to earn more than $1 billion in revenue, according to Guinness World Records.  (Gotham)

After spending 13 weeks of listening to songs like "Bad Blood" and "Shake it Off" on repeat, Jhandir broke the record.

He said in a media statement that the record attempt was actually "an easy task," although having the lyrics read by a female might have been easier for him than the male he was given. 

He told Guinness World Records that he thought trying to break this particular world record was "the best way on Earth" to demonstrate his "extraordinary love" for the pop star.

Fox News Digital reached out to Guinness World Records for additional comments. 

Taylor Swift in a pink dress plays behind a brown piano with a guitar leaning up against it at the Eras Tour

Die-hard fan Jhandir was able to name 34 of Swift's songs using just the beginning lyrics within one minute.  (Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)

The Swiftie’s favorite album is the 2020 hit "Folklore," while he noted that his favorite thing about Swift is her "way of writing out-of-this-world songs that always hit the bottom of my heart."

He continued in a media statement, "The authenticity in her songwriting, the emotional depth in her lyrics and her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level are all the things that I admire most about Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift in a blue leotard sings on stage in Brazil

The previous record was achieved in 2019 when a person recognized 27 songs within one minute.  (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Jhandir also holds two other Guinness World Records — including one for the most Justin Bieber songs identified from the singer's lyrics in one minute (he was able to name 29 of those). 

Jhandir, however, told Guinness World Records that this new accomplishment of his is his favorite.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 