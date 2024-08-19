T-Rex world championships are off to a roaring start and finish in Washington state

T-Rex enthusiasts with little arms and big dreams gathered in Washington state this week to compete for the grand title at Emerald Downs.



The T-Rex World Championship races, held in Auburn, summoned over 200 dinosaur enthusiasts to complete the 100-yard dash in full costume.



According to Emerald Downs, a crowd of nearly 6,000 were in attendance for the day's festivities.



Separate races were held for dinosaurs of all ages, according to Emerald Downs' Facebook post saying "we have races for ‘Kid Dinos,’ ‘Dinosaur Dinosaurs’ (age 50 and older), Lady Dinos, and Dino Men."

The day's big winners included Cheyn Tam-Switzer in the men's race, Paislie Thompson in the women's race, and someone listed only as "Bob" won in the 50 plus category.



For the kids, "Royce" was the champion of the age 11 and under race, and Josias Colin took the prize in the 12-16 category.

Aspiring T-Rexes could register for the races on the Emerald Downs website and even purchase a costume if so inspired on the day of the races at their gift shop.



The T-Rex World Championship racing began at 1:30 pm on Saturday, August 17.