Sweet and nostalgic blueberry jam icebox cake for Mother's Day: Get the throwback recipe

Mother's Day is a good moment for icebox cake — it's sweet, creamy and hits all the right notes on nostalgia, and this recipe offers a tasty twist.

For her own dish, Mariana Leung, creative director at Wicked Finch Farm (wickedfinchfarm.com), makes bourbon blueberry jam from the blueberries she grows on her Hudson Valley property in New York state.

"In the summer, I love to entertain, but can’t bear the thought of turning on the oven," she said.

"An icebox cake is easy and quick for an instant party," she continued.

She said her company’s boozy jams are her go-to ingredient for cocktails, desserts, salad dressings or enjoyed straight out of the jar.

Get the recipe below.

Whether you make it for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, 2024, or for any occasion with loved ones this spring or summer, you’re likely going to be going back for seconds.

Bourbon Blueberry Icebox Cake by Mariana Leung of Wicked Finch Farm

Serves 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Chill/Set time: 2 hours

Ingredients

6 oz. jar of Wicked Finch Farm Bourbon Blueberry Jam (or your favorite berry jam)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Squeeze of lemon juice, ½ teaspoon of lemon zest (optional)

Half box of graham crackers (14.4 oz box)

Directions

1. Whip the heavy cream into stiff peaks on high speed with a mixer with a whisk attachment.

2. Gradually add the cream cheese to the mixture on medium speed.

3. Add the sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice if using. Add the lemon zest if using.

4. Line a 9" x 5" loaf pan with parchment, layer graham crackers along the bottom. Break crackers to fit. Layer cream cheese mixture thinly on top of graham crackers. Then add a layer of jam. Repeat for 2-4 more layers, depending on the desired cake height.

5. Refrigerate the cake for 2 hours. When you are ready to serve, unmold it from the loaf pan and place onto a plate. Top with additional cream cheese mixture.

Drizzle jam on top if desired for a decorative and/or swirl for a marbled effect.

Top with berries, lemon zest or edible flowers if available. Enjoy.

This original recipe is owned by wickedfinchfarm.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.