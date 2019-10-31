Angry wedding guests complain couple's sunrise beach ceremony is too early

A bride-to-be and her fiancé are facing backlash for planning a sunrise beach wedding at 5:30 a.m. after family members complained that the ceremony starts entirely too early.

The anonymous future bride took to Reddit to share her wedding drama story, in which guests demanded that their wedding, scheduled for next summer, be moved to a more “normal time.”

“Every year on our anniversary, my fiancé and I wake up early to go to the beach and watch the sunrise together,” she wrote. “It's a very special tradition, as we have both overcome a number of personal challenges during our time together, and the symbolism of watching a new day begin is deeply meaningful for us.”

The couple decided to incorporate their sunset tradition into their upcoming nuptials, planning a beach ceremony followed by breakfast with Bloody Mary’s and mimosas. Unfortunately, their family and friends didn’t think it was such a great idea.

“We've been getting a LOT of backlash from our families about this, who say this is way too early and we need to move the ceremony to a more ‘normal’ time of day,” the bride-to-be said. “But my fiance and I don't feel like we're asking for anything that unreasonable.”

After the early-morning wedding ceremony, she said, guests will be “free for the remainder of the day.”

“Our friends and family are mostly local and should all be able to travel to the beach in under an hour, except for some extended family flying in from Canada, but that's unavoidable,” she added.

Reddit users appeared to be split on whether or not guests had a right to complain about the wedding’s start time.

“If they aren't 100% thrilled to be there, they shouldn't be at a wedding full stop. You don't pander to guests at your wedding,” one commenter wrote.

Another user disagreed, writing, “I wouldn't attend this wedding, that's a crazy time, however it's your wedding, so do you. Just be aware there may be low attendance.”

One user suggested that the couple consider having their own private ceremony at 5:30 a.m. and then a second ceremony at a “more reasonable time” for their guests.

“The first one can be just the two of you reciting your vows to each other, or the two of you with a willing officiant and a handful of close friends/relatives who are willing to join,” the user wrote. “If having two ceremonies is too costly and unreasonable, then just do the first option with the two of you only, speaking private vows.”

One user suggested that the future bride and groom consider an option that works for everyone: “Wake up the day after your wedding and enjoy the sunrise then, as your new beginning has officially started.”

The commenter offered up some other creative ways to incorporate the couple’s “sunrise” theme.

“Have a bartender serve tequila sunrises at the reception. Modify your vows to talk about the sunrise. Maybe choose a beautiful wedding gown with the colors of a sunrise,” the user wrote. “Maybe do a brunch-time wedding and part of the meals at the reception could be sunny side up eggs.”

“It's your time to be selfish, but within limits,” the user added, “not terrorizing your entire guest list and also all of the staff who have to set up a wedding in the dark at 3am.”