15 looks you'll want to pack for your summer cruise

Make sure to pack a hat if you are headed to sun-drenched destinations

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Packing for a cruise requires versatility. 

Packing for a cruise requires versatility for the myriad of activities you may have planned to do while away. Moreover, you'll want to look good in those Instagram pictures, so even if your closet is summer ready, some key updates to your wardrobe will help you bring older pieces fashion forward.

Double-check your cruise's dress code for day and evening wear. Most lines stipulate casual clothing for daywear, including shorts, t-shirts, sundresses and slacks. For evening wear, opt for a more polished look, such as long pants, jeans, a dress or skirt, a stylish top or a button-down.  We picked 15 looks that will take you from the poolside to town and from a day out to the Captain's table. We've also included accessories to help you achieve the ultimate summer cruise chic look.

Here are 15 looks you'll want to pack for your cruise ship adventure:

Swimsuits

BY THE SEA ONE PIECE $81, was 135

Linger by the pool in this flattering one-piece suit.

This one piece from By the Sea is perfect for lounging by the pool. The suit features a plunging neckline that accentuates the bust while providing excellent coverage and support. Wear it with a skirt for a day out!

ROMY CAPSLEEVE BIKINI TOP $114

Try on the beautiful ROMY design from Robin Piccone.

If you plan to wear a two-piece, the beautiful ROMY design from Robin Piccone is worth considering. The capsleeve top features adjustable front ties. Pair it with a matching high waist full coverage bottom for $86.

Sofia by Sofia Vergara Women's Twist Longline Bikini Top $22

This island breeze-printed set from the Sofia by Sofia Vergara is perfect for a cruise getaway.

Bring on a tropical feel with this island breeze-printed swim top from the Sofia by Sofia Vergara collection at Walmart. The top is designed with a lengthier silhouette for more coverage. Pair it with the hipster bikini bottom, also on sale for $22.00.

Cover-ups

Storyteller Cutout V-Neck Cover-up Dress $27.99

This flattering cover up is perfect for your vacation.

Pack this best-selling CupsheStoryteller Cutout V-Neck Cover-up Dress to complete your poolside look. This knit cover-up dress features a V-neckline, half-button placket, short sleeves, cutouts, a mini hem and a fit and flare silhouette. The cover-up is also available on Amazon.

Floerns Women's Contrast Lace Plunging V Neck Bikini Cover-Up $30.99

Pair this cover up with your bikini.

This deep v-neck, lace swimsuit cover-up is perfect for a pool party, on the beach, or casual daywear. 

SHEER TROPICS SLEEVELESS DRESS $228

This cover up will take you anywhere.

This beautiful swim cover-up dress by Trina Turk is perfect for poolside lounging or effortless beach-to-boardwalk style. The dress features a v-neckline, comfortable side slits and a chic hood for added style. 

Versatile wear for women

PRETTY GARDEN Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit $37.99

You can dress this jumpsuit up or down.

The PRETTYGARDEN Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit makes for easy packing, and it's easy to dress up or down. The suit features an elegant off-the-shoulder design that flatters most body types. 

Women's Sleeveless Tie Waist Maxi Dress $99.95

This maxi screams elegance.

This Sleeveless Tie-Waist Maxi Dress from Lands' End is easy to wear for a beachside day or an elegant dinner. It offers style with simplicity. Its side-wrap waistline enhances its appeal and ensures a universally flattering fit.

Floral Print Knotted V-Neck Maxi Dress by Cupshe $34.99

Cupshe's maxi dress works on or off the beach.

This Floral Print Knotted V-Neck Maxi Dress by Cupshe features a stylish knotted detail to create a stunning ensemble that screams grace and sophistication. Pair it with sandals for smart daywear. And with the right accessories, it can be transformed into an evening gown. Find the style on Amazon to have it delivered to your door in 24 hours if you are an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Sunglasses and Hats

River Guatemalan Hat $196

Try on this hat for ultimate sophistication.

This River Guatemalan Hat by Gigi Pip screams sophistication. It is crafted with exotic Guatemalan palm straw and has a wide, flat brim that offers amazing sun protection. It is trimmed with a brown, genuine leather chinstrap with a leather slide.

TOUCAN HATS by Tuckernuck $68

Try this classic look.

This classic straw hat is flattering on ahead. You will look great while getting the protection you need. Or try this broad-brim look from Amazon for $26.99.

Goodr OG Sunglasses $37

Try on these sunglasses for instant cool.

You will look stylish in these Goodr OG Sunglasses without breaking the bank. They come in a variety of colors and designs to match whatever look you are going for. 

Shoes

Women's treerunners from Allbirds $98

Pack these trainers for all day comfort.

If you plan to walk a lot or go to the gym, you'll need to pack a pair of trainers. These women's treerunners from Allbirds are lightweight and won't add too much bulk to your luggage. The shoes' cushioned midsole gives wear-all-day support.

Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandal with Arch Support $26.79

These flip flops are comfortable.

Flip flops are a must for walking around on deck and the beach, but avoid the awful support of most styles and opt for these Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandals with Arch Support. The sandals have a built-in orthotic that effectively treats pain associated with plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments. 

Comfortable Women's Platform Sandal in Black Leather $135

These are perfect for eveningwear, but they are designed for all-day wearing comfort.

Pair these strappy, Comfortable Women's Platform Sandals in Black Leather from Aerosoles with any maxi dress to take your look from day to evening. This sandal features a supportive block heel with a slight pitch for a "flatform feel." Plus, its comfort features – such as a cushioned insole and flexible straps – mean you won't tire of wearing them.   

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.