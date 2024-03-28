15 looks you'll want to pack for your summer cruise

Packing for a cruise requires versatility for the myriad of activities you may have planned to do while away. Moreover, you'll want to look good in those Instagram pictures, so even if your closet is summer ready, some key updates to your wardrobe will help you bring older pieces fashion forward.

Double-check your cruise's dress code for day and evening wear. Most lines stipulate casual clothing for daywear, including shorts, t-shirts, sundresses and slacks. For evening wear, opt for a more polished look, such as long pants, jeans, a dress or skirt, a stylish top or a button-down. We picked 15 looks that will take you from the poolside to town and from a day out to the Captain's table. We've also included accessories to help you achieve the ultimate summer cruise chic look.

Here are 15 looks you'll want to pack for your cruise ship adventure:

This one piece from By the Sea is perfect for lounging by the pool. The suit features a plunging neckline that accentuates the bust while providing excellent coverage and support. Wear it with a skirt for a day out!

If you plan to wear a two-piece, the beautiful ROMY design from Robin Piccone is worth considering. The capsleeve top features adjustable front ties. Pair it with a matching high waist full coverage bottom for $86.

Bring on a tropical feel with this island breeze-printed swim top from the Sofia by Sofia Vergara collection at Walmart. The top is designed with a lengthier silhouette for more coverage. Pair it with the hipster bikini bottom, also on sale for $22.00.

Pack this best-selling CupsheStoryteller Cutout V-Neck Cover-up Dress to complete your poolside look. This knit cover-up dress features a V-neckline, half-button placket, short sleeves, cutouts, a mini hem and a fit and flare silhouette. The cover-up is also available on Amazon.

This deep v-neck, lace swimsuit cover-up is perfect for a pool party, on the beach, or casual daywear.

This beautiful swim cover-up dress by Trina Turk is perfect for poolside lounging or effortless beach-to-boardwalk style. The dress features a v-neckline, comfortable side slits and a chic hood for added style.

The PRETTYGARDEN Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit makes for easy packing, and it's easy to dress up or down. The suit features an elegant off-the-shoulder design that flatters most body types.

This Sleeveless Tie-Waist Maxi Dress from Lands' End is easy to wear for a beachside day or an elegant dinner. It offers style with simplicity. Its side-wrap waistline enhances its appeal and ensures a universally flattering fit.

This Floral Print Knotted V-Neck Maxi Dress by Cupshe features a stylish knotted detail to create a stunning ensemble that screams grace and sophistication. Pair it with sandals for smart daywear. And with the right accessories, it can be transformed into an evening gown. Find the style on Amazon to have it delivered to your door in 24 hours if you are an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

This River Guatemalan Hat by Gigi Pip screams sophistication. It is crafted with exotic Guatemalan palm straw and has a wide, flat brim that offers amazing sun protection. It is trimmed with a brown, genuine leather chinstrap with a leather slide.

This classic straw hat is flattering on ahead. You will look great while getting the protection you need. Or try this broad-brim look from Amazon for $26.99.

You will look stylish in these Goodr OG Sunglasses without breaking the bank. They come in a variety of colors and designs to match whatever look you are going for.

If you plan to walk a lot or go to the gym, you'll need to pack a pair of trainers. These women's treerunners from Allbirds are lightweight and won't add too much bulk to your luggage. The shoes' cushioned midsole gives wear-all-day support.

Flip flops are a must for walking around on deck and the beach, but avoid the awful support of most styles and opt for these Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandals with Arch Support. The sandals have a built-in orthotic that effectively treats pain associated with plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments.

Pair these strappy, Comfortable Women's Platform Sandals in Black Leather from Aerosoles with any maxi dress to take your look from day to evening. This sandal features a supportive block heel with a slight pitch for a "flatform feel." Plus, its comfort features – such as a cushioned insole and flexible straps – mean you won't tire of wearing them.