Stunt actor proposes while on fire: 'She was so shocked'

Nothing burns like love.

A professional stuntman surprised his girlfriend with an unforgettable proposal by popping the question while on fire.

Stunt actor Riky Ash asked Katrina Dobson to marry him as flames flew up his back and legs, South West News Service (SWNS) reports, and she said yes. The couple from England began dating in March after connecting online, and sparks have flown ever since.

Dobson, a nurse in the coronavirus unit of a Kent hospital, thought she was participating in a photo shoot about National Health Service professionals finding love and arrived in her scrubs.

“He sold it to me as a story on something that would make people smile,” the bride-to-be said. “When he was set on fire, I saw he had his hand in his pocket… and all of a sudden he just took out this ring.”

“It really was a lovely way to do it. He lives and breathes his job, so it was the perfect proposal,” the William Harvey Hospital nurse explained.

Ash, who has worked in show business as a stunt double for 27 years, said the grand gesture of the fiery feat was a great way to get down on one knee.

“She couldn’t even get the word ‘yes’ out because she was so shocked,” the future groom recalled. "This is what I do day in day out. I was so excited to do it.”

“For me it was like doing a big Hollywood blockbuster and I was proposing to my girlfriend at the same time.”

Ash has worked with A-list names like Johnny Depp and Richard Burton, amassing over 700 film and television credits through the years, per an IMDb page.

What’s more, the stuntman suspects his flaming proposal was the first of its kind.

“We all know each other in the stunt industry, and no one’s ever proposed on fire before,” he claimed.

Photographer David Sinclair pitched in to help pull off the proposal, dousing Ash before the big moment.

“The accelerant causes a big whoosh of flame and then dies out immediately,” he said. “The idea was for the flames to last just enough to say ‘Will you marry me, Katrina Dobson?’”

Dobson described her relationship with Ash as a “whirlwind romance” that blossomed this spring.

“We went on a date and knew from the very beginning we wanted to spend our time together,” she said. “Then lockdown happened and we spoke on the phone every day for three weeks."

“I love my job [in the emergency room.] I love helping people, but I’ve never found that right person before. I’m pinching myself. I can't believe it's me,” she gushed.

Likewise, romantic Ash felt compelled to surprise his future wife with an epic proposal unlike any other.

“Katrina has worked so hard during these times… I am very fortunate to have met her and she has changed my life in so many positive ways,” he explained.

In the heat of another moment, another man in England asked his girlfriend to marry him with dozens of candles last week – in a heartfelt display that accidentally burned down their apartment. Fortunately, no one was injured, and she still said yes.