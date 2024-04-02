Expand / Collapse search
Strange rock uncovered during sea search turns out to be ancient battle gear

The helmet began to look like a rock after spending centuries in the Ionian Sea

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Italian archaeologists discovered a "practically intact" metal battle helmet during a recent search in the Ionian Sea.

The Superintendence of the Sea (SopMare), a Sicilian governmental organization responsible for protecting ancient artifacts in sea waters, announced the discovery on Thursday. The object was found in waters outside Vendicari, a small island on Sicily's southeast coast.

In a Facebook post translated to English, SopMare explained that the object was sitting around 16 feet deep in the Ionian Sea. Researchers from the University of Naples assisted with the search.

Pictures show that the infantry helmet blended in with the rocks on the sea floor. It was found covered in concretions, which are masses of mineral cement. 

640-YEAR-OLD CASTLE WITH MOAT FOUND UNDER HOTEL: 'REMARKABLY PRESERVED'

Split image of helmet and scuba diver

The centuries-old helmet was found "practically intact" by underwater researchers. (Soprintendenza del Mare (SopMare) via Facebook)

According to officials, the helmet was likely produced between the late 1400s and 1600s. It was a "cabasset" or "capacete" helmet – which are Spanish and Portguese words, respectively, meaning that the helmet is of an Iberian style.

A scuba diver carefully helped bring the object back to the water's surface – which is possibly the first time it had been out of water in as many as 600 years.

ANCIENT SHIPWRECKS, ARTIFACTS DATING AS EARLY AS 3000 BC UNCOVERED BY UNDERWATER RESEARCHERS

Close-up of recovered helmet

Experts believe that the artifact is an Iberian-style helmet that was made between the 15th and 17th centuries. (Soprintendenza del Mare (SopMare) via Facebook)

"This type of helmet consists of a semi-spherical or oval cup with a tense more or less inclined along the entire edge and, in the specific case, a low upper ridge wavy or reinforced by metal spheres," SopMare explained.

"It is a type of helmet very widespread among the infantry of that period and also used by ship troops."

Italian men holding helmet

Researchers from the University of Naples helped facilitate the search. (Soprintendenza del Mare (SopMare) via Facebook)

The statement adds that teams will continue searching the area for more information.

"Further underwater reconnaissance in the area of the invention will try to clarify if it is an isolated invention or if it is possibly related to the presence of a late medieval or modern relic," SopMare said.

Scuba diver on ocean floor

The helmet had been underwater for so long that it resembled a rock. (Soprintendenza del Mare (SopMare) via Facebook)

Fox News Digital reached out to SopMare for comment.

