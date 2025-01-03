Stanley Winter sale: Grab these water bottles at a discount

Get off on the right foot this year by accomplishing your hydration goals with the help of a leakproof Stanley water bottle. Hydration is crucial for achieving health goals and not drinking enough water can lead to fatigue and impaired cognitive abilities.

For the ultimate hydration experience, explore the variety of Stanley water bottles, all marked down by 25% until Jan. 12. From the brand's IceFlow line with a built-in flip straw to the sleek All Day Slim bottle, there's a style for everyone. Plus, they come in a range of vibrant colors to suit your personal taste.

Here are seven styles to help get you started:

Original price: $36

This 20-ounce All Day Slim Bottle, part of Stanley's Comfort & Joy Collection, is shaped like an actual water bottle. It has a unique opening at the shoulder that lets you fill it with ice and your favorite drink. The bottle has a leakproof seal and is easy to pack.

STAY ON TOP OF YOUR FITNESS RESOLUTIONS IN STYLISH FOX NEWS SHOP GEAR

Original price: $35

The Clean Slate IceFlow bottle from Stanley is a game-changer. Featuring featherweight technology, it's lighter without compromising on performance. The double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your water stays cold for 48 hours, and the leakproof, angled spout makes for a mess-free drinking experience.

Original price: $55

This half-gallon jug is designed as personal hydration gear for athletes, avid adventurers or anyone who needs to stay hydrated throughout the day. Just flip it up to sip, then snap it shut to close. Your water will always stay clean and fresh.

Original price: $20

This 16-ounce cup uses double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. It is perfect for holding your favorite hot beverage.

Original price: $32

This water bottle features a built-in straw that flips up for a quick drink and snaps tight to prevent leaks. It is perfect for carrying in your gym bag. The ergonomic shape and rotating handle make it easy to hold while on the go.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU: 12 ITEMS TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR ZEN IN 2025

Original price: $30

This 16-ounce bottle features the same featherweight technology as the line but has a Cap and Carry Lid designed for easy hydration. The 50-ounce version is on sale now for $41.25.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $28

This easy-to-pack bottle is perfect for carrying your favorite hot or cold drinks, keeping them at the ideal temperature for hours. The insulated lid is an easy-sipping cup and a pour-through stopper helps prevent splashes.