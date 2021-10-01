Squirrel ringing doorbell caught on homeowner's camera: See the video

A family in Oklahoma recently had an unexpected visitor come to their door.

Dakota Anglin, from Oklahoma City, shared a clip from her doorbell camera that showed the hilarious moment a squirrel rang her doorbell.

In the 30-second clip, the squirrel gets right into the camera, sniffing the device and looking around.

The squirrel’s snout and face are right in the camera as it checks the area and hits the doorbell, which rings.

The squirrel appears unfazed, however, and continues to search around the front door.

Anglin told Fox News that she and her husband were away from home, so didn’t see the squirrel in person. However, they did see the clip on their phones.

"My husband and I were both at work, and both got a notification that someone was at the door," Anglin told Fox News. "We called each other laughing at what we saw."

Anglin told Fox that though they do see their fair share of squirrels in their neighborhood, this is the closest one has gotten to their home.

"We do see a lot of squirrels but never one brave enough to come to the door," Anglin said.

