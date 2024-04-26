10 outdoor springtime date ideas you and your partner will love

Looking for spring date ideas?

Much of the United States spends the months before spring trying to avoid the cold.

When spring arrives, it's a great opportunity to soak in the vitamin D and spend time enjoying the warm weather once again.

When trying to come up with fun things to do with your partner in the spring, use the nice weather and blossoming flowers to your advantage.

Here are 10 outdoor spring date ideas that will provide fun for both you and your partner.

Get a picnic basket packed, grab a blanket and head to a local park to enjoy the weather while eating all your favorite foods and enjoying each other's company.

One of you can be in charge of packing the main meal, while the other can be in charge of packing dessert. This doesn't need to be complicated.

A couple of sandwiches with some delicious chocolate-covered strawberries will do.

Also, pack a deck of cards so you can play a game together once you finish your delicious meal.

Many farms have "pick your own" events in the spring, typically with flowers and berries.

This can be a really fun spring date for you and your partner. Just make sure to look into this early in the season because these events tend to be popular, and flowers quickly run out.

Many of these farms also feature markets where you can pick up some fresh groceries and handmade items to take home with you.

Spring is a season full of fairs. Check to see if there is one going on in your area.

At a fair, you'll feel like a kid again, riding all the rides and maybe even winning a prize at a game.

Fairs are always filled with food trucks featuring a wide range of items and live music.

If you have an amusement park in your area, that can also make for a fun date. The weather is more favorable for an amusement park in the spring than in the summer, when waiting in long lines can quickly become tiring as the hot summer sun is beating down on you.

When was the last time you went to the zoo? It's probably been a while.

The zoo makes for a great and unique date perfect for spring.

Some zoos even feature adult events after normal hours, like beer and wine tastings.

As the popularity of pickleball continues to rise, why not jump on board and learn how to play?

Pickleball courts are popping up around the country, and you really don't need much equipment to get started. While you're just starting out, all you really need are paddles, balls and a portable net if the spot you're playing at doesn't have one already.

Who knows, maybe you'll both love it and start entering tournaments together.

Spring is the perfect time to pitch a tent and spend a night under the stars.

If sleeping in a tent isn't your thing, you can opt for glamping. Stay in a cabin, RV or a yurt where you may find a little more comfort.

Camping is a great way to really appreciate the outdoors. Spend time exploring the campground, going fishing, taking a ride on a kayak or paddleboard and, of course, ending the night making s'mores by the fire.

There aren't many old school drive-ins around anymore, but if you're lucky enough to have one near you, and you've never been there before, they make for a great date night.

Pack up all your favorite snacks and bring plenty of blankets and pillows to make yourself comfortable.

You can take any type of car to the drive-in. If you have a small car, you can either sit inside the car in the seats as you would if you were driving or bring chairs with you and set them up outside the car. You could also sit on a blanket on the ground, although that may not be the most comfortable option.

If you have a vehicle with a large trunk, you can park so the back of your car is facing the screen. Then, pop your trunk open and arrange blankets and pillows comfortably in the trunk of the car.

If you have a truck, this is perhaps the best way to watch a drive-in movie. You can put an air mattress in the bed of the truck if you want to get extra comfy.

If you do take a truck to the drive-in, remember to bring a portable speaker with you that transmits radio, or else you probably won't be able to hear the sound very well.

If there is no drive-in theater near you, but you want an outdoor movie experience, no problem. You just have to bring the drive-in to you with a screen, projector and speakers.

If you've always wanted to start a garden, now is the perfect time to do it.

This is a journey you and your partner can take together. Decide how much space you have to dedicate to your garden and figure out what you want to grow.

Go garden shopping together, and pick up everything you'll need to get started. Just think about how rewarding it will be to grow your own fruits and vegetables from your own backyard.

Root, root, root for the home team at a baseball game.

Grab all your favorite stadium foods, like hot dogs, pretzels and Cracker Jack, of course, and enjoy the game.

If the stadium is a bit of a distance away, make a weekend trip out of it.

If you love live music, catch an outdoor concert with your honey this spring.

Check and see who your local outdoor venues are hosting this season.

Sing and dance the night away with your partner like no one's watching.