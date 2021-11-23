Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving
Published

Thanksgiving recipe: Spicy roasted sweet potatoes with yogurt sauce

These spicy sweet potatoes side dish will delight everyone at your Thanksgiving table

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This simple, satisfying sweet potatoes recipe only takes 15 minutes of prep, but after taking the first bite, your guests at the Thanksgiving table will think you’ve been laboring in the kitchen for hours.

"Sweet potatoes get a healthy reboot in this easy recipe," Paige Thomason of the blog Studio Delicious tells Fox News. "Roasted with warm spices and olive oil, these potatoes are a little sweet, a little spicy, and a lot delicious with a cool citrus-y yogurt sauce."

Spicy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Yogurt Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

-2 pounds Sweet Potatoes

-2 tablespoons Honey or Maple Syrup

-3 tablespoons Olive Oil

-¼ teaspoon Red Pepper flakes

-½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

-½ cup plain Greek yogurt

-2 tablespoons Lime or Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed

-1 tablespoon Olive Oil

-½ teaspoon Salt and Pepper

-3 tablespoons Italian Parsley, chopped fine

-1 green onion, thinly sliced, white part only

Instructions: 

  1. Heat the oven to 425 °F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper
  2. Wash, scrub and trim the ends off the sweet potatoes
  3. Peel some of the skin on each potato off with a small knife or potato peeler, then cut in half length-wise
  4. Cut each half piece into two or three wedges (½" each) and place in a large mixing bowl
  5. Add the honey, olive oil [3 tbsp.], crushed red pepper, and kosher salt to the bowl with the sweet potatoes, mix together until the potatoes are completely coated
  6. Place the sweet potatoes evenly on the lined baking sheet, scraping any of the olive oil mixtures from the bowl on the baking sheet too. Make sure the potatoes are laying flat in a single layer on the baking sheet
  7. Roast the sweet potatoes on the lower rack of the oven, turning over gently one time about halfway through the cooking time
  8. Total cooking time is 35-45 minutes, which will vary slightly more or less time depending on your oven
  9. The potatoes are done when they are fork-tender and slightly brown and crispy on the edges
  10. Remove from oven, arrange on a large serving platter.  Serve with yogurt sauce (directions below) on the top or on the side
  11. For the yogurt sauce: Combine the yogurt, lime juice, olive oil [1 tbsp.] and salt and pepper in a small bowl and mix together with a spoon
  12. Drizzle the yogurt sauce over the sweet potatoes just before serving, as well as a sprinkle of chopped Italian parsley and sliced green onion.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.