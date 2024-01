Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Spelling quiz! How well do you know some of these tricky and commonly misspelled words?

Test your knowledge in this engaging and fun lifestyle quiz, which includes some words (not surprisingly) related to elections.

You might be surprised at how tough this quiz is.

Check it out!

What is the right way to spell this word meaning nonsense or unintelligible speech? Giberish

Gibberish

Gibburish

Giberrish What's the correct spelling of this tricky word? Nausous

Naushus

Nausious

Nauseous The word meaning to accept something reluctantly is spelling which way? Acquesce

Acquiesce

Ackquiese

Acqueesce How is this word — an expression of grief, pity or unhappiness — spelled? Alas

Allas

Alaus

Alasse This word, usually referring to a type of free weight, is spelled which way? Dumbel

Dumbell

Dumbbell

Dumbelle What word describes a group of voters in an area that elect a representative or legislative? Constituency

Continuity

Constinuency

Constincy What's the correct spelling of the word for a meeting of supporters of a political party? Cacus

Caucus

Cawcus

Caccus How do you spell the word describing someone who holds an elected office or position? Incoubent

Incomebent

Incumbent

Incomebet What's the right spelling of the word for someone qualified to practice medicine? Phyisician

Physsician

Phyisicin

Physician This word — which describes something becoming wider or larger — is spelled which way? Dialate

Diallate

Diealate

Dilate What's the correct spelling of the word that refers to a system of government? Bureaucracy

Buraucracy

Burraucracy

Bureaucraccy How do you spell the word describing the act of speaking negatively about God or sacred things? Basphemy

Blasphemy

Blasphemmy

Blasfemy What's the right spelling of the word for a frozen dessert typically made with water, sugar, fruit juice and milk? Sherbet

Sherbert

Sheerbert

Sheerbet How do you spell this word? Hankerchief

Handerchiff

Handkerchief

Hankerchiff What's the right spelling for a word meaning a written statement confirmed by oath or affirmation? Affidavid

Affidavet

Affedaivit

Affidavit



