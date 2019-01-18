Southwest Airlines plane ‘slid onto a runway overrun area,’ prompting closure of Nebraska airport: officials

A Nebraska airport was temporarily closed down Friday after a Southwest Airlines plane slid off the runway while it was taxiing, officials said.

Following the flight’s safe landing, the plane “slid onto a runway overrun area,” the airline tweeted. No one on board the aircraft, which had 150 customers and 6 crewmembers, was hurt.

FAMILY CLAIMS AIRLINE FORCED THEM TO SIT ON PLANE’S FLOOR DURING FLIGHT

The plane arrived at Eppley Airfield, which shut down after the landing, they said on Twitter.

“Eppley Airfield is currently CLOSED after Southwest Airlines flight 1643 exited the end of Runway 14R following a landing in Omaha,” the airport tweeted. “All flights are currently suspended. Please check with your individual airline for flight status.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Less than two hours later, the airport tweeted that they had re-opened, while warning passengers of possible flight delays.

The plane was incoming from Las Vegas, Southwest said in a statement to USA Today.