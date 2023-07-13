Georgia son gives mom a hard time after picking up her many online shopping packages from the front porch

A college-aged son was caught goodnaturedly giving his mom a hard time about her shopping habit as he picked up her packages off the front porch.

In a Ring camera video, a young man named Brandon from Hoschton, Georgia, can be seen picking up multiple packages for his mom — who was not home at the time.

His mother, Brenda, told Ring that her son was heading back to college after stopping in the neighborhood to see his grandparents when he ran a favor for his mom.

"I was traveling for work and received the notification that there was someone at our front door," she told Ring in statements shared with Fox News Digital.

Brandon didn’t complete the favor without adding a little humor to the moment — calling out his mom for her online shopping habit.

"There are one, two, three … six packages at this front door," he can be heard saying in the video.

The son is shown stacking the boxes and heckling his mom a bit more before taking them off the front porch.

"I love you. I’m not judging you; I’m just saying — six," he joked.

Mom Brenda said she loved the funny comments — and said they made her laugh/

"He left me that little gem, which is right in line with his personality," she said.