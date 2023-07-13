Expand / Collapse search
Georgia son gives mom a hard time after picking up her many online shopping packages from the front porch

A young man named Brandon picked up packages for his mom as a favor — and had a few things to say

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
A mom named Brenda from Hoschton, Georgia, had her college-aged son pick up some packages delivered for her to her front porch. Son Brandon couldn’t complete the task without giving her a hard time for her online shopping.

A college-aged son was caught goodnaturedly giving his mom a hard time about her shopping habit as he picked up her packages off the front porch. 

In a Ring camera video, a young man named Brandon from Hoschton, Georgia, can be seen picking up multiple packages for his mom — who was not home at the time. 

His mother, Brenda, told Ring that her son was heading back to college after stopping in the neighborhood to see his grandparents when he ran a favor for his mom. 

"I was traveling for work and received the notification that there was someone at our front door," she told Ring in statements shared with Fox News Digital.  

Son gives mom a hard time about online shopping

Son Brandon couldn't do the favor without giving his mom a hard time about all of her online shopping.  (Ring)

Brandon didn’t complete the favor without adding a little humor to the moment — calling out his mom for her online shopping habit.

"There are one, two, three … six packages at this front door," he can be heard saying in the video. 

Son gets mom's packages for her

The college-aged son was in the neighborhood visiting his grandparents when he stopped by the house.  (Ring)

The son is shown stacking the boxes and heckling his mom a bit more before taking them off the front porch. 

"I love you. I’m not judging you; I’m just saying — six," he joked.

Son picks up mom's packages

A young man named Brandon stopped by his mom's house to pick up her online shopping packages while she was out of town.  (Ring)

Mom Brenda said she loved the funny comments — and said they made her laugh/  

"He left me that little gem, which is right in line with his personality," she said.  

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 