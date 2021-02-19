Expand / Collapse search
House and Home
Published

Snow blowers recalled amid winter storms over amputation hazard

Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers recalled over hazard caused by faulty lever

By James Leggate | Fox News
A popular snow blower is being recalled over a safety hazard as heavy winter storms have been blowing across much of the U.S.

Toro is recalling 6,700 snow blowers because a faulty auger can fail to disengage when the lever is released, posing an amputation hazard, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said. But five cases of the failure have been reported to Toro.

Toro is recalling involves model year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers over an amputation hazard.

Toro is recalling involves model year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers over an amputation hazard. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company’s recall involves 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with model number 37802, according to the notice.

The snow blowers were manufactured in Juarez, Mexico, and sold nationally at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other Toro dealers from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

A popular snow blower is being recalled over a safety hazard as heavy winter storms have been blowing across much of the U.S. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

A popular snow blower is being recalled over a safety hazard as heavy winter storms have been blowing across much of the U.S. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (AP)

Consumers can check the back of their Snowthrowers for the model and serial number. A list of affected serial numbers is available on Toro’s website.

Anyone who has one of the snow blowers can call Toro at 833-254-8856 or visit Toro’s website to find a service dealer to repair the issue for free.

Any consumers who have had an incident with the product can report it to the CPSC on its website.