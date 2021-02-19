Snow blowers recalled amid winter storms over amputation hazard

A popular snow blower is being recalled over a safety hazard as heavy winter storms have been blowing across much of the U.S.

Toro is recalling 6,700 snow blowers because a faulty auger can fail to disengage when the lever is released, posing an amputation hazard, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said. But five cases of the failure have been reported to Toro.

TEXAS NOW GRAPPLES WITH WATER CRISIS AS POWER RETURNS TO NEARLY 2 MILLION HOMES

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company’s recall involves 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with model number 37802, according to the notice.

The snow blowers were manufactured in Juarez, Mexico, and sold nationally at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other Toro dealers from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumers can check the back of their Snowthrowers for the model and serial number. A list of affected serial numbers is available on Toro’s website.

Anyone who has one of the snow blowers can call Toro at 833-254-8856 or visit Toro’s website to find a service dealer to repair the issue for free.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Any consumers who have had an incident with the product can report it to the CPSC on its website.