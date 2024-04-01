Shocking footage shows Oregon man barely missing runaway saw blade that got loose from construction site

An Oregon man narrowly avoided a runaway saw blade after it rolled from a nearby construction site, as seen in a harrowing video captured on a security camera.

Shane Reimche was entering a local QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene when the blade charged behind him, ABC station KEZI reported.

The saw blade had spun towards Reimche seconds after he entered the convenience store, the footage, which was recorded on March 28, showed.

In the video, Reimche can be seen walking into the front door of the convenience store seconds before the blade approaches.

After the door closes, the large, sharp blade zooms by a truck that was parked in the store parking lot.

The saw blade appeared to hit the building directly next to the door – narrowly missing Reimche.

The impact of the blade was so forceful, local reports stated that it shook the entire store, Fox 11 Los Angeles stated.

Reimche and other customers who were in the store left physically unharmed.

The construction site close to the convenience store's location is being worked on by Northwest Natural Holdings (NW Natural) and two other teams.

"This was a very unusual and, thankfully, not-tragic incident. Here is what we know: This incident involved a contractor at a NW Natural job site," David Roy, senior director of communications for NW Natural, told Fox News Digital.

"We are reviewing our association with this contractor, and we have removed the contractor from other work for us, for now," Roy said.

NW Natural is working with the contractor onsite to figure out how the matter occurred and what will be corrected in the future.

"In the meantime, NW Natural’s safety team has asked the contractor for a write-up for the incident, including root causes and what their corrective actions will be," Roy said.

"Safety is paramount to us and is one of our core values; we are extremely grateful that no one was injured," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Reimche and QuickTrip Neighborhood Markets for comment.