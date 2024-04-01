Expand / Collapse search
Shocking footage shows Oregon man barely missing runaway saw blade that got loose from construction site

Video shows the blade hitting the building seconds after the man walks inside a store: See it

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
Oregon man enters convenience store seconds before sharp, runaway saw blade hits building Video

Oregon man enters convenience store seconds before sharp, runaway saw blade hits building

A security camera outside of an Oregon convenience store captured the scary moment when a runaway saw blade hits the building moments before a customer walks inside.

An Oregon man narrowly avoided a runaway saw blade after it rolled from a nearby construction site, as seen in a harrowing video captured on a security camera.

Shane Reimche was entering a local QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene when the blade charged behind him, ABC station KEZI reported.

The saw blade had spun towards Reimche seconds after he entered the convenience store, the footage, which was recorded on March 28, showed.

In the video, Reimche can be seen walking into the front door of the convenience store seconds before the blade approaches.

charging saw blade

On March 28, a saw blade became loose and rolled away from a construction site. The shocking video show it barely missing a man who was walking into a convenience store. (Amit Grewal via Storyful)

After the door closes, the large, sharp blade zooms by a truck that was parked in the store parking lot.

The saw blade appeared to hit the building directly next to the door – narrowly missing Reimche.

The impact of the blade was so forceful, local reports stated that it shook the entire store, Fox 11 Los Angeles stated.

blade in building front

The blade hit near the front door of the building, shaking the entire store, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. (Amit Grewal via Storyful)

Reimche and other customers who were in the store left physically unharmed.

The construction site close to the convenience store's location is being worked on by Northwest Natural Holdings (NW Natural) and two other teams.

"This was a very unusual and, thankfully, not-tragic incident. Here is what we know: This incident involved a contractor at a NW Natural job site," David Roy, senior director of communications for NW Natural, told Fox News Digital.

"We are reviewing our association with this contractor, and we have removed the contractor from other work for us, for now," Roy said.

blade inches from door

Everone involved in the incident escaped unharmed, but the construction site has requested a write-up fromthe contractor following the events. (Amit Grewal via Storyful)

NW Natural is working with the contractor onsite to figure out how the matter occurred and what will be corrected in the future.

"In the meantime, NW Natural’s safety team has asked the contractor for a write-up for the incident, including root causes and what their corrective actions will be," Roy said.

"Safety is paramount to us and is one of our core values; we are extremely grateful that no one was injured," he added.

loose saw blade split

The contractor working on nearby site has been removed from other projects and his current association with Northwest Natural Holdings is under review. (Amit Grewal via Storyful)

Fox News Digital reached out to Reimche and QuickTrip Neighborhood Markets for comment.

