Shock! Pennsylvania game machine 'displays' living 'prize' along with stuffed animals for kids

Employees at a miniature course in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, were met with an unusual sight after they noticed that a "prize" was moving inside a claw machine at the Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf venue.

Animal officials were called to the scene when the mini golf course workers found not a "stuffed" animal, but a living one.

Officials at the Pennsylvania Game Commission shared the discovery on Instagram, posting photos of a woodland creature.

The officials shared images of a groundhog hiding in between the stuffed prizes inside the machine.

State Game Warden (SGW) Salvadore Zaffuto was sent to investigate and help remove the stuck groundhog, according to the post.

A groundhog can weigh as much as 11 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services.

Groundhogs live near rocky outcrops from valley bottoms to alpine tundra, but they avoid dense forest.

The lowland animals are surprisingly quick — and are good tree climbers.

"Upon approach of the machine (to investigate, not play), SGW Zaffuto saw the stuffed animals move and the groundhog [then] popped its head out amongst [the] prizes," said the post.

Officials called the vending machine company to unlock the machine and safely remove the woodchuck back into its habitat unharmed.

Officials joked that "next time," they hoped "the groundhog [would] just play the game with tokens, and not try to cheat to win the prize."

