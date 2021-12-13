Service dogs helping veterans and children are spotlighted on 'Fox & Friends'

A non-profit group that supports veterans and children with disabilities, 4 Paws for Ability, was highlighted this morning during an uplifting segment on Monday's "Fox & Friends" — so appropriate at this holiday time of year and of course all year round.

The group's mission is to enrich the "lives of people with disabilities by placing life-changing service dogs worldwide," as it explains on its website. One service dog at a time, the group also "envisions a world where people with disabilities can realize their full potential."

Kelly Camm, development director, told cohost Ainsley Earhardt, "We've been around since 1998, and we serve children and veterans." They've placed well over 1,500 dogs in total so far, she said.

This year alone, Camm also said on Monday, "we've placed well over 100" dogs with those who so badly need them and who so greatly cherish them.

"We're trying to take the ‘dis’ out of disability as much as we can," she also said. The group receives applications from all over.

In a tweet the group shared on Sunday, it announced its Dec. 13th appearance on "Fox & Friends."

And on Monday morning, it also shared the following tweet:

4 Paws for Ability details six values for all who want to learn more and potentially get involved in some way, shape or form. The following list is from the group's website, 4 Paws for Ability (the organization's training center is based in Xenia, Ohio).

The organization says of its work:

1. We make a lifetime commitment to ensure the well-being of every 4 Paws dog we breed, train, and place.

2. Developing the skills of our team members helps attract and maintain the best available talent.

3. We aim to maintain a large, dedicated, and well-trained volunteer base to support the success of every 4 Paws dog.

4. We offer lifetime support for our 4 Paws families and commitment to making our service dogs available to those who qualify by placing dogs tailored to their unique individual needs.

5. Maintaining financial independence by being good stewards of our donor contributions enables our organization to make decisions in the best interest of our clients and team members.

6. We educate our clients and community on the appropriate use of service dogs and the differences between service dogs, therapy dogs, and Emotional Support Animals, as well as other working dogs.

