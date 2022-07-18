NY man cycling across America tries this classic Wisconsin dish: ‘They make you smile’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Barnes, the man who is bicycling to every U.S. state capital in one year, got a taste of cheese curds after he visited capital no. 41 on his trip: Madison, Wisconsin.

"They’re so awesome," Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital about the classic Wisconsin dish.

"That’s one thing that every single person says you’ve got to try them," he added.

Cheese curds — especially in Wisconsin — are typically made in the cheddar-making process, according to WisconsinCheese.com.

In Wisconsin, cheese curds are either eaten fresh — when they’re "squeaky," the website explained — or fried.

Barnes tried both and said he preferred the fresh cheese curds, but he still liked the fried ones.

"They make you smile," Barnes said of the cheese curds. "They’re delicious."

Here are some other adventures Barnes experienced on his trip through the Badger State.

‘Absolutely awesome’

Barnes reached Madison on May 15. One of his Facebook followers cycled alongside him for about 13 miles into the capital city.

"It was a really nice ride," Barnes said. "It turned out really well."

Madison, with a population of over 258,000, was one of Barnes’ favorite cities in Wisconsin.

"Madison’s a fascinating city and it’s the most bike-friendly city on this trip, by far," Barnes said.

"Everybody’s got a bike," he added. "Everybody’s on one of the [bike] trails. There are trails everywhere. I didn’t expect that."

"If you’re into any sort of recreation, you should visit Wisconsin." — Bob Barnes

Barnes described the elaborate trail system throughout the Badger State, along with plenty of other activities.

"If you’re into any sort of recreation, you should visit Wisconsin," Barnes said. "Whether it’s snowmobiling, ATVing, boating … even cross-country skiing. Anything. Anything outdoorsy and you will be accommodated."

The Badger State even made it to Barnes’ list of top 5 states, tying for third place alongside Ohio and behind Iowa in second place and Mississippi in first.

"Wisconsin was awesome, absolutely awesome," Barnes said.

‘Spookiest’ part of the trip

Barnes also enjoyed the town of Dickeyville, where he saw the world’s largest "M." It was built in 1936 by engineering students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to symbolize the history of mining at the university, according to the school website.

Barnes also saw the Dickeyville Grotto, a fascinating structure in the town made between 1925 and 1930 by Father Matthias Wernerus, a Catholic priest.

"Somebody, with his hands, sat there with stones and built these things," Barnes said of the structure and the surrounding statues.

"It was cool. You can just picture somebody putting every single rock in there."

The Grotto is "dedicated to the unity of two great American ideals — love of God and love of country," the Dickeyville Grotto website says.

A few days later, while Barnes was cycling on a rail trail, he went through an old railroad tunnel that was over a quarter of a mile long.

"Once you’re in the middle, you’re far away from [the exits]. It’s just spooky." — Bob Barnes

"That was probably the spookiest part of this entire trip so far," Barnes said of the tunnel.

Barnes said once he got into the tunnel, he needed a flashlight because it was so dark.

"You go into it [and] there’s only two ways out, backwards or forwards," he said. "Once you’re in the middle, you’re far away from [the exits]. It’s just spooky."

"It was fascinating," Barnes added. "That was a really unique experience. That was cool."

Barnes also hit a bit of a rough patch when he left Route 151 to try what he thought were typical bike trails.

Instead, he found himself on ATV trails for about 20 miles, which made for a challenging ride.

"I turned it into a really tough day and it didn’t need to be," Barnes said.

"I made a bad decision that day and I got mad at myself because I left a sure thing, which was the road with a shoulder," he added.

Despite the added challenge, Barnes still finished the miles he needed for the day, reaching 45.58.

"I was more tired than I should have been," he said.

Barnes was also worn out a bit after he donated platelets for a second time in Madison on May 16, after spending the night in a hotel gifted to him by one of his Facebook followers.

After the donation platelets, Barnes got right back on his bicycle, despite being told he shouldn’t exercise immediately after donating.

"I was really tired," Barnes said. "[Donating platelets] saps me … I had no energy."

Barnes had to stop for the day after just 27.26 miles.

"Next time, I’ll pedal first and donate at the end of the day," Barnes said.

Aside from his plan to donate blood while he's in Hawaii, Barnes said he would wait and see about other donations in between.

"I have to focus on the mileage," he said.

Next stop: Minnesota

After Barnes left Wisconsin on May 19, he headed to Saint Paul, Minnesota, his 42nd capital.

While he was still in Wisconsin, Barnes booked his ferry ticket to go to Alaska after visiting all of the Lower 48 states.

"It’s taken a lot of logistical doing to figure out the ferries themselves," Barnes said. "Mine is for July 22 and then the next ferry leaves in three weeks. So if I don’t make that one, I’ve got to wait three weeks."

The ferry will take him from Prince Rupert Harbour in British Columbia to a port in Juneau. From there, Barnes will cycle to the capitol building.

After visiting Juneau, Barnes will fly with his bike to Hawaii, where he will finish his journey.

