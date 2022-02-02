Retired detective raises funds for fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

Funeral proceedings were underway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for NYPD Officer and Detective Wilbert Mora — one of two police officers who died of gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call in Harlem last month — and a clothing business is now raising money to benefit the families of the two fallen officers.

Andrew Liakos, a retired NYPD narcotics detective and owner of Midnight Platoon Clothing, has created a memorial tribute line called "Fidelis Ad Mortem" — a Latin phrase that translates to "faithful to death" in English.

The line honors both Mora as well as Detective Jason Rivera, whose funeral took place on Friday, Jan. 28.

Liakos spoke with "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday and said his company chose the Latin phrase because it’s the motto of the New York City Police Department.

"Being in law enforcement, everyone [who] took that oath knows the risk," Liakos said during the segment on Tuesday.

"We don’t want that to ever happen to us, but we’re willing to do what it takes to keep the city safe."

Midnight Platoon Clothing has a Fidelis Ad Mortem t-shirt, pullover hoodie and an embroidered patch available for purchase on its website.

Liakos confirmed to "Fox & Friends" that funds from the memorial tribute line will be donated to the families of Mora and Rivera.

Midnight Platoon has so far sold more than 3,000 t-shirts.

"I put a lot of work into it," Liakos said. "Along the years I’ve learned all the different brushes in Photoshop. I’m a perfectionist and these two men, they deserve everything I had to give."

He continued, "A lot of other companies will take a batch off the website, but we basically shade everything by hand and make sure everything is perfect."

Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were both shot on the night of Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call.

Rivera died on Jan. 22 and Mora died on Jan. 25, according to Harry J. Wedin, NYPD chief of special operations.

Thousands of spectators have attended both officers’ funeral services at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan.

"We’re just in mourning right now," Liakos said. "We’re basically, all as one law enforcement profession, faithful to the city of New York to keep New Yorkers safe."

He added, "We do appreciate the support and love that we’re getting."

To learn more about Midnight Platoon Clothing, visit the company’s website at MidnightPlatoon.com.