Reddit user slams slowness of fellow air passengers after plane lands: 'Absolutely clueless'

An air traveler took to Reddit recently to vent about an all-too-common travel experience: the slow deplaning by people off an aircraft.

"Stand up, grab your bag from the overhead bin and walk," wrote user "Romantic_Thinker" on the "Airlines" subreddit.

The person continued, "Why does this simple maneuver seem to take the majority of people so much time to execute?"

In an edit to his or her original post, the Redditor also complained about air passengers who close the plane's window shade.

"We’re flying over the Grand Canyon and all I can see is a piece of white plastic," the person wrote.

Romantic_Thinker also added, "Context: flying Delta Bay Area to New Mexico right now and absolutely over it."

One Baltimore-area man who travels for pleasure said that age sometimes plays a part in the slow exit.

"Many of us are slower in general, but still active enough to fly," he told Fox News Digital.

"So, we need an assist now and again, and hope that people will help us get our bags out of overhead bins and move the process along, ­and not wish we would check our bags — and pay the additional fee — just because we are old," he also said.

Another frequent flyer from Massachusetts discussed the window shade issue with Fox News Digital.

"If it's too bright and I'm trying to read, it doesn’t bother me," he said.

"But," he continued, "if it's nice out, and we’re going over some scenery, I would like to be able to see. I am usually in an aisle seat, so I am at the mercy of whoever is in the window seat."

"The slowest person on the plane sets the pace."

Yet another air traveler from New Mexico told Fox News Digital that many travelers are "absolutely clueless."

The mother and grandmother told Fox News Digital, "Between trying to watch the last of their movie on their iPhone, listening to music with earbuds or those parents trying to get the millions of toys and activities they have brought for their kids on the flight, it’s a wonder that some people even know the plane has landed."

A traveler based in New York shared her own thoughts.

"When I am deplaning, I just take deep breaths and try to be patient when people are slow or dawdling. I know I will get off the plane eventually — so I just try to go with the flow."

Redditors also had opinions on the airplane issue.

"The slowest person on the plane sets the pace as soon as they get to the aisle," user "lsguysrus" commented, in answer to the original poster's question.

"This is exactly why other services such as self-checkout struggle," a Redditor by the name "grc207" noted.

"Many can function just fine. But if you insert one person with a touch of dysfunction and lack of awareness, the entire system falls."

Another user, "TheRealJohnRedCorn," weighed in. "I work a fly in/fly out job in the Arctic," the person began."

The user continued, "Our company charters planes with a major U.S. air carrier to get us there. Basically everyone on that plane is a man between the ages of 20 and 60, and they all fly dozens of times per year."

Calling it "the fastest deplaning you’ll ever witness," the user also termed it "glorious."

That user also said it is the "children, old folks and the highly inconsiderate" that "take forever."