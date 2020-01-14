Reddit bride-to-be's cheap (but beautiful) wedding makeup look goes viral

Turns out you don’t need to spend a million bucks to look like a million bucks.

One bride-to-be recently polled a Reddit community while practicing her wedding day makeup look, shocking many with the admission that affordable drug store products were used to create the glamorous glow.

“I’m practicing doing my own makeup for my wedding in April. My goal is to still look like myself and keep it pretty natural,” Redditor That_Cat_Girl posted in the Makeup Addiction forum on Saturday. The future newlywed’s side-by-side photo – comparing her bare face to the planned bridal look – has since gone viral with over 33,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

That_Cat_Girl credited Elf facial primers, Physicians Formula mineral loose powder, Revlon blush and CoverGirl lip color and mascara, among other affordable cosmetics for her eyes and brows.

Commenters largely praised the bride’s “fabulous, timeless” makeup plans and agreed that the classic look would surely “stand the test of time.”

More critical makeup enthusiasts offered helpful tips for the woman to consider as the big day approached.

“My only suggestion is to have a mini photography session in similar lighting to your wedding beforehand. Cell phone pictures will look completely different than professional ones,” one Redditor said.

“I love that you're using drugstore makeup! You look amazing!! I did my own make-up for my wedding, too,” another chimed in. “If practical, I recommend doing a few practice runs and then going about your day to see how well/long it lasts. Leading up to my wedding I definitely went to work with more make-up on than usual.”

Some users, meanwhile, were totally disarmed by how “beautiful” the author naturally was.

“Ugh this is beautiful, both pictures. I want to hate you but I can’t! Love natural wedding makeup, I think you’ve got this just right,” one gushed

“How does one look absolutely flawless without makeup and pretty much the same?! Teach me your ways beautiful woman!” another exclaimed.

