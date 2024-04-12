Rare wolf's fate revealed, an upcoming cicada invasion and more trending Lifestyle news

Lifestyle stories from this week included some surprising nature tales, amazing food revelations, a cicada invasion alert to homeowners — and much more.

Fun quizzes and crosswords are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes daily crossword puzzles 24/7!)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and check out these additional trending articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Oddities & hot topics

A TikTok user recently uploaded a video showing how McDonald's prices in California have risen around the time of the recent minimum-wage increase. Click here to get the story.

We say "break a leg" and "bite the bullet" almost without thinking, but where did these expressions come from? Click here to get the story.

A library in Colorado recently received a book that had been due back more than a century ago. And look — no late fees! Click here to get the story.

Delicious food

Take a look at how the state of Georgia became known for its peanuts, a legume "superfood" that is native to South America. Click here to get the story.

A banana-focused food truck in New Jersey serves up yummy frozen treats from April to September for a "clean and refreshing" snack. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

In newly released footage from National Geographic, young penguins are seen bravely taking a 50-foot dive into the water below for their first swim ever. Click here to get the story.

Wildlife officials have launched an investigation after a hunter recently reported his harvest, which he believed to be a coyote — but after further genetic testing, the kill proved to be something far rarer. Click here to get the story.

House & home

Two friends in Texas buy properties together as pals — and are now advising others about their "houses before spouses" philosophy. Click here to get the story.

Trillions of cicadas are expected to emerge in the U.S. this spring. Experts reveal what homeowners need to know ahead of their arrival. Click here to get the story.

Great outdoors

The country of Japan is giving 250 new cherry trees to the United States. Here's why. Click here to get the story.

An Oregon woman reeled in a record-breaking fish that ended up being a species she'd never seen before. Learn about her bizarre-looking catch. Click here to get the story.

Better get planting!

Here are 12 insights and tips for creating a bountiful vegetable garden this spring and summer. Click here to get the story.

Read five foolproof tips for growing giant backyard pumpkins by fall. First tip: You'll want to plant your seeds this spring. Click here to get the story.

American ingenuity

Meet Deborah Adler, an American woman from New York who was inspired by her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, to make prescription medications safer and their labeling clearer and easier to understand for all. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Message of faith

Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham is in Poland, where he will be addressing a crowd of thousands in Krakow on Saturday, April 13, as part of his continuing "God Loves You" tour. He stopped first at Auschwitz. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP