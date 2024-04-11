250 new cherry trees coming to Washington, D.C., from Japan

The country of Japan is giving the United States 250 new cherry trees, which will replace the hundreds that will be destroyed this summer in Washington, D.C., as part of a construction project around the Tidal Basin.

The gift was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, April 10, during an official visit and state dinner at the White House, reported the Associated Press.

The 250 trees are representative of the U.S.'s 250th anniversary in 2026 as well, said President Joe Biden.

"Like our friendship, these trees are timeless, inspiring and thriving," said Biden.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Cambell posted Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had the "deepest respect and gratitude to Prime Minister Kishida & the people of (Japan)" for the gift of the cherry trees.

"The trees are a powerful symbol of our friendship as we celebrate The National Cherry Blossom Festival," he said.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a four-week event each year in Washington. It celebrates the blooms of the cherry trees and the arrival of spring.

More than 1.5 million people attend the events, said the festival's website.

In 1912, Japan gifted more than 3,000 cherry trees to Washington, D.C., as a gesture of goodwill from the people of Tokyo.

Three years later, the United States gave dogwood trees to the people of Japan.

The cherry trees were planted around the Tidal Basin in D.C. where they remain to this day.

However, it was announced recently that several hundred of these trees would have to be removed this summer to repair the seawall around the Tidal Basin.

The current seawall has deteriorated to the point where the Potomac River floods the area around the cherry trees twice each day at high tide.

The waters flood not only the paths pedestrians use to walk around the Tidal Basin, but also cover the roots of some of the cherry trees.

This renovation will take about three years and cost $113 million.

One of the trees set to be removed is a short, gnarled tree known as "Stumpy."

Stumpy has inspired legions of fans, as well as T-shirts, a calendar and a mascot costume.

Since the announcement that 2024 would be Stumpy's final cherry blossom season, people have taken to placing tributes at the base of the tree and sharing them on social media.

