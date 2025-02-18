Rare police reports found in thrift shop reveal historical crimes

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
HISTORICAL FIND – Staff at a thrift shop found an old police docket which documented historical crimes from 1904. The leather book is said to hold "a wealth of history."
HEALTHY CHOICES – Sen. Marsha Blackburn is showing support for the MAHA movement and shares her own recipes to help make healthy lifestyle choices.
REST & RESET – A childcare worker is sharing how she finds time to travel the world by taking part in the newest travel trend — "micro-retirements."
COFFEE CONNOISSEUR – Choose from a wide range of coffee pots, from simple 5-cup machines to stainless steel carafes, espresso machines and old-school coffee gadgets. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
