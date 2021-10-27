Pumpkin thief caught on video in Washington

This person is after tricks, not treats.

A homeowner in Washington state recorded an unidentified woman stealing one of her pumpkins in the middle of the night ahead of Halloween. According to local authorities, the suspect was also spotted stealing pumpkins from the victim’s neighbors as well.

The West Richland Police Department shared footage of the incident on Facebook. In the video, which was recorded by a doorbell camera, a woman can be seen appearing out of the night and stealing a pumpkin from house’s front steps.

After the woman runs off, a car can be heard speeding away.

HALLOWEEN WARNINGS ISSUED OF CANNABIS PRODUCTS ‘IMPERSONATING’ MAJOR SNACK BRANDS

"Pumpkin thief," the West Richland Police wrote. "WRPD needs your help identifying the female seen on this home surveillance video. On today’s date (October 26), a smaller dark-colored sedan parked in front of a residence in West Richland. A female passenger is seen getting out of the car, run up to the porch of the residence, takes a pumpkin, then runs back into the car. The owner of the house observed the same car go up to the neighbors home and take some of their pumpkins too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apparently, the homeowner was able to follow the pumpkin thieves for a bit and witnessed what happened to the stolen gourds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The owner was able to follow the small vehicle down Keene Rd," the post continued. "The occupants of the vehicle began to throw the pumpkins out the window as they drove with lights off and recklessly. The vehicle was described to be a smaller, possibly GEO Metro style, vehicle and black in color."