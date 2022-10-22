Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Pumpkin preparation tips — 'so smart!' — for Halloween and the fall season

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss of New York City showed off some simple, surprising and effective ways to carve and decorate pumpkins this Halloween season on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. 

"These are three really quick hacks," said Suss during a "Fox & Friends Weekend" segment connected to the program's "Fall Festival" in FOX Square in midtown Manhattan. 

First, said Suss, "when you carve pumpkins, do it from the bottom, not the top."

Cutting the bottom out of the pumpkin allows the decorator to use the stem as a handle, she said — and it's "so much easier" to remove the insides of a pumpkin from the bottom rather the top.

Next, to get picture-perfect shapes in the pumpkin itself, Suss suggested using a cookie cutter and a mallet. 

Limor Suss of New York City showed off some clever ways to carve and prepare pumpkins this fall season on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Limor Suss of New York City showed off some clever ways to carve and prepare pumpkins this fall season on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (iStock)

She hit the cookie cutter with the mallet so that the sharp edge of the cookie cutter was embedded in the flesh of a pumpkin. 

"My shapes always look so bad. This is so smart," said one of the "Fox & Friends Weekend" cohosts.  

Suss then showed the team and its viewers to push the cookie cutter through to the inside of the pumpkin — and to use tools as needed to help dislodge the shape from the pumpkin. 

Then, to finish off the pumpkin carving, Suss applied Vaseline to the beautifully cut edges of the shape — "so it doesn't look all gunky" — and sealed the edges with it. 

Who knew that cookie cutter shapes and a mallet could come in handy for pumpkin carving? The "Fox and Friends Weekend" team on Oct. 22, 2022, shared some cool ways to decorate pumpkins this season.

Who knew that cookie cutter shapes and a mallet could come in handy for pumpkin carving? The "Fox and Friends Weekend" team on Oct. 22, 2022, shared some cool ways to decorate pumpkins this season. (iStock)

Suss also showed off some cute painting and decorating crafts for festive pumpkins this season.

"You take some white paint on your thumb and you're going to rock it back and forth vertically," said Suss, demonstrating on a pumpkin in front of her. 

After that, a parent or child can draw on "eyes" with a marker or paint pen — which creates some adorable and spooky ghosts.  

An even easier way to decorate for Halloween is to use stickers on pumpkins to create a "bedazzled" look, lifestyle expert Limor Suss shared on Saturday morning.

An even easier way to decorate for Halloween is to use stickers on pumpkins to create a "bedazzled" look, lifestyle expert Limor Suss shared on Saturday morning. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GettyImages)

The thumbprint technique can also be used to create "eyeballs," said Suss — showing off a pumpkin adorned with a variety of eyeballs.

An even easier way to decorate for Halloween is to use stickers to create a "bedazzled" pumpkin, she said.

"You just get these gems that are stickers, right from the craft store — you're just going to put them right on top," she said. 

"If you want to get even more creative, you can even spray paint" the pumpkin, she said, including with a metallic color or coating.

