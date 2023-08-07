Expand / Collapse search
Protestors tried to crash a Kirk Cameron library event, plus a 'tough' brain teaser

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Kirk Cameron (left) and Riley Gaines (center) pose for a picture amid a capacity crowd at the Madison Public Library. (Kirk Cameron/Brave Books)

'BAN HATE NOT BOOKS' – Protestors tried and failed to disrupt a "See You at the Library" event hosted by Kirk Cameron and Riley Gaines at a library in Huntsville, Alabama, this weekend. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER – Can you find the snake hiding among the tortoises? Try this fun puzzle. Test your knowledge...

HONORING HEROES To honor the "heroic" crews killed on 9/11, a former flight attendant will push a beverage cart 300 miles. Continue reading...

Retired flight attendant Paul Veneto created Paulie's Push in 2021 to honor the "heroic" airline crews killed on 9/11. He'll push a beverage cart from Newark Liberty International Airport to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in August/September 2023 to honor the crew of United Airlines Flight 93.  (Courtesy Paulie's Push)

BEAR OR HUMAN? – A bear was seen sitting like a human while cooling off in a pool. See the video...

ROVER GOES ROBOTIC — AI-powered pets have arrived, but an expert warns of risks. Continue reading…

WILD CATCH! – A teen in South Carolina fishes for catfish for the first time and ends up reeling in an "extremely rare" find. Continue reading...

The albino catfish was released back into Lake Russell — and a teenager in South Carolina hopes to go back and reel it in one last time. (Kayla Overholt)

PEELING BACK RUMORS — Here are the surprises to expect from the highly anticipated release of the iPhone 15. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

