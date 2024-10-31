Prepare for your upcoming turkey trot with these essential items

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or lacing up for the first time, preparing for a turkey trot requires some planning and the right gear , especially if it’s cold outside. Turkey trots, those popular Thanksgiving-themed runs, are a fantastic way to get active before the big holiday meal, often offering competitive and family-friendly options.

According to the Bureau of Transportation, more than 250,000 people participated in turkey trots in 2023. That’s a lot of trotters! To make the most of your turkey trot, here are 10 must-have items to keep you comfortable, energized and ready to cross the finish line whether you walk, run or jog.

Proper footwear is the foundation of a good run. Investing in comfortable, supportive running shoes suited to your foot type and running style can significantly improve your run. Amazon has endless options for sneakers that’ll keep you pain-free and light on your feet, like the Adidas Runfalcon 5 . They’re lightweight, with a cushioned midsole, and you can easily step into them. No fiddling with laces is required. They make a version for men , too!

Embrace the festive spirit with some turkey-themed gear. Many runners sport fun, Thanksgiving-themed costumes or accessories like turkey hats, feathered tutus or Thanksgiving socks, like this hat and socks set on Amazon. Participating with a group? With this pair, you get three complete sets. Coordinate your outfits to stand out, add laughter to the day, and create excellent photo opportunities. If you want to complete the look with a tutu, try this one with faux turkey feathers and leaves – it’s sure to make you the hit of the trot!

Fall weather can be unpredictable, so dressing in moisture-wicking layers can help you stay comfortable. Choose a versatile long-sleeve shirt like this one from DSG at Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is made from technical fabrics that draw sweat away from your skin, keeping you warm without getting soaked as you run. This one is easy to move in with mesh paneling for strategic ventilation. It also comes in many colors (a peek of orange would make a seasonally appropriate festive touch!) Over at Amazon, you can get a similar style in a four-pack for less than $30.

A lightweight, breathable jacket or anorak like this one by Sport-Tek at Walmart can add warmth without weighing you down for cooler mornings. This hooded version is lightweight, breathable and packs into its own front pocket for easy transport. Or, if you prefer to give your arms free movement but keep your core warm, opt for a vest like this one at Walmart. It has lots of pockets to stash any IDs, money or credit cards you may need to take along for your run.

Cold hands can be a significant distraction, so invest in lightweight running gloves like these Pacer Liner gloves by Nike at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The breathable, stretchy material keeps hands warm and dry on their own, but is thin enough to layer under another pair for extra warmth. Many options like these from Unigear on Amazon also come with touchscreen-compatible fingertips, so you can use your phone to track time or take a pre-race photo without needing to remove them.

A beanie will help keep you warm and focused, especially in chilly weather. Choose one like this from Under Armour on Amazon that’s made from moisture-wicking materials to keep sweat out of your eyes and retain warmth. The brushed interior traps heat to keep you warm and comfortable while the outer layer repels water from rain or snow. Some races offer the ability to wear fun, themed hats, so check if your turkey trot includes festive headwear! This Gone for a Run turkey beanie on Amazon is an excellent choice.

This running belt from Nathan Sports at Scheel’s is perfect for stashing essentials like your phone, headphones, keys and ID. It keeps everything secure and within reach, eliminating the need to hold items in your hands as you run. Want something that has all the bells and whistles? Try this one at Amazon, which also has built-in water bottles.

Hydration is crucial for any run, and turkey trots are no exception. A reusable water bottle helps you hydrate before and after the race, and this one by LifeStraw on Amazon is collapsible for packing into small spaces, and claims to be durable and leakproof. Or try this one by Brita (also on Amazon), which has an ergonomic design and a nifty strap to hold it in the palm of your hand.

For added energy during your run, these Honey Stinger organic energy gel single-serving packets can help you maintain your stamina and fight muscle fatigue. The packets are small enough to toss in your running belt or jacket pocket. If an energy bar is more your speed, try these Cliff Minis .