9 tools to help with your marathon training and recovery

Planning for a marathon should involve training schedules and finding the right products to keep you comfortable throughout the race. Shoes, tech gear and smartwatches are just some of the gear you need to help you run a personal best. Along with a training plan, you should also consider a recovery strategy.

Achieving a milestone like training for and running a marathon is incredibly hard and can tax your body. Failing to have a recovery plan could expose you to injury.

You can do things at home to support your training and recovery, such as using massage aids or devices like a foam roller or a massage gun. There are several ways you can plan to recover after long runs. Here are 9 tools to help alleviate post-race soreness at home and promote faster recovery so you can get back to training for the next race:

TENS units use electrical currents to relieve pain. Attach the unit’s electrodes to the skin to bring those electrical impulses to the affected area. Try the TENS Unit & EMS muscle stimulator for pain relief therapy on Amazon for any back or leg discomfort post-training.

Use these resistance bands from Amazon for recovery from injuries and muscle pain. They are often used by physical therapists and are a key part of rehabilitation programs. Plus, they are portable and relatively inexpensive. A yoga strap, $9.78 Walmart is a great alternative. Use it to help improve flexibility, mobility and range of motion.

Foam rollers are popular tools for helping athletes release muscle knots or trigger points. This Amazon Basics foam roller is lightweight and easy to carry along to roll out knots immediately after the race. This vibrating foam roller from Hyperice, $199, uses vibration therapy to help with muscle recovery.

Use a hip hook to release tension in the psoas and iliacus muscles in the hips. This hip hook from Amazon can be used on the floor or against the wall, working with your body weight to apply targeted pressure to the iliopsoas to release tension, reduce pain and realign the pelvis. The Mark by Aletha Health, $239 at the FSA store, is designed to release muscle tension and relieve pain in the psoas and iliacus muscles.

Use a massage gun to massage muscles and soft tissue. The BOB AND BRAD D6 Pro is a mighty percussion massage gun that punches harder and can be pressed against the skin, quickly reaching 80% of your body. The Theragun pro-gun, $499 from Therabody, is another highly rated massage gun that helps with muscle recovery, stress release and soothing discomfort.

Use cupping at home like an elite athlete. Cupping is a traditional healing technique involving suctioning the skin with cups to treat pain and other conditions. The REVO four-in-one smart cupping therapy massager on Amazon uses dynamic suction, red light therapy, infrared heat and vibrational massage to reduce muscle tension, knots, pain and the appearance of cellulite and scar tissue in targeted areas. This TheraCup, $149 from Therabody, combines suction, heat and vibration to create an easy-to-use digitized cupping experience.

These Hyperice NormaTec boots will significantly reduce muscle soreness and stiffness by improving circulation and facilitating the removal of lactic acid and other toxins from the muscles. That means quicker recovery. Or try these QUINEAR Air Compression boots, on sale for $359.99 on Amazon, that work like the NormaTec boots.

A massage stick is an easy and cheap way to ease soreness. Use this massage stick from Walmart on your neck, shoulders, back, legs, feet, hips and glutes. This best-selling massage hook, on sale for $19.95 on Amazon, allows you to reach all body muscle groups from the neck to the feet.

This isn’t going to make your body feel better, but framing your medal and reminding yourself of how strong you can be is an effective mind-over-matter tool. Safeguard your hard-earned achievement in a Marathon Medal Frame that offers high-grade acrylic glazing to prevent fading, yellowing and deterioration. This shadow box, $50.39 at Walmart, can hold up to seven medals, race bibs, photos and small objects.