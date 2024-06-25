Preacher who was shot during sermon says he forgives gunman, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CAN'T HOLD ANGER' –Larry Oneal Walker was shot while preaching on a busy Arkansas intersection on June 2. He says he forgives the man who shot him as God forgives all of us for our sins. Continue reading...

UNIQUE SIGHT – A man who describes himself as an "amateur and hobbyist photographer" captured photos of a rare white loon near a lake. He said he last saw the bird four years ago. Continue reading...

WHAT'S YOUR SCORE? – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of unique national traits, trends, history, people and pop culture. This week's quiz is headlined by Taylor Swift's two-word song titles. Test yourself...

DOG MOM TO THE RESCUE – A woman performed the Heimlich on her French bulldog, who was choking on an apple. See the shocking footage. Continue reading...

INDEPENDENCE DAY DEALS – Throw the best Fourth of July party with these red, white and blue decorations. Continue reading...

FLAVOR-PACKED MEAL – Creamy Cajun shrimp scampi over pasta is a delicious, cheesy dream. Try the easy recipe. Continue reading...

SMELL THE ROSES – A report has revealed the most beautiful gardens around the world with two of the top 10 spots being in the U.S. See the list. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

